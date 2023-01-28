Punkklassieker du jour: Fuck Off

Wayne County (tegenwoordig Jayne County) was één van de meer kleurrijke vertegenwoordigers van de vroege New Yorkse punkscene. Na een carrière als drag queen in Atlanta (We did get shot at. They would actually come by in their trucks and shoot at us for fun), verhuisde Wayne naar New York, waar hij in de late jaren ’60 in de scene rond Andy Warhol verzeild raakte. Wayne nam deel aan de Stonewall Riots, schreef een toneelstuk dat werd afgewezen door Theatre of the Ridiculous wegens ’te grof’ (petje af) en stond met begeleidingsband The Electric Chairs (what’s in a name) aan de wieg van de New Yorkse punkscene. Tussen de bedrijven door veranderde Wayne in Jayne om – naar eigen zeggen – ‘de eerste transgender rock ’n roll ster’ te worden.

Het wilde leven van Wayne/Jayne wordt uitmuntend beschreven in de autobiografie Man Enough To Be A Woman. Ten zeerste aanbevolen.



If you don’t wanna fuck me baby,

Baby, fuck off.

I ain’t got time

For yesterday’s news

Don’t shoot me up or down

Bullshit news

If you don’t wanna piece of the action

Baby, take a walk.

I don’t like it when

You’re playin’ with my knees

You ain’t nothing but a prick tease

You think that you’re

Hot shit, I heard

You ain’t nothin’ but a

Cold turd

If you don’t wanna fuck me baby,

Baby, fuck off.

One, two, three, four!…

In other words, if you ain’t got time to take a walk with me on my meat rack, then you can just get the hell out of my bread line.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By The All-Nite Images – https://www.flickr.com/photos/otto-yamamoto/7360305854/in/set-72157630038340307, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=39335526