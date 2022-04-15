Psychedelische countryrockklassieker du jour: Señor (Tales Of Yankee Power)

Majestueuze versie van een van Dylan’s duisterste songs. Het origineel is terug te vinden op Street-Legal, een album dat Dylan opnam kort voor zijn bekering tot een nogal fundamentalistische versie van het christendom. God, ‘de Heer’, wordt in Mexico vaak aangesproken als ‘El Señor’, en het is verleidelijk te denken dat Dylan hier een aantal vragen stelt aan God. Het zou in elk geval goed passen bij de apocalyptische sfeer van de song.

Dylan levert zelden commentaar op zijn eigen teksten, maar voor Señor maakte hij een uitzondering: “I was riding on a train one time through Mexico, traveling up north to San Diego; and I must have fell asleep on this train and I woke up and it was about midnight… I saw this old man stumble up onto the train and he gets onto the car; and he was walking down and he took a seat right across the car from me. I felt a vibration in the air. I turned to look at him and I could see he wasn’t dressed in anything but a blanket. He must have been 150 years old. I turned around to look at him and I could see both his eyes were burning out – they were on fire, and there was smoking coming out of his nostrils. I said, ‘Well, this is the man I want to talk to”.

Señor, señor

Can you tell me where we’re headin’?

Lincoln County Road or Armageddon?

Seems like I been down this way before

Is there any truth in that, señor?

Señor, señor

Do you know where she is hidin’?

How long are we gonna be ridin’?

How long must I keep my eyes glued to the door?

Will there be any comfort there, señor?

There’s a wicked wind still blowin’ on that upper deck

There’s an iron cross still hanging down from around her neck

There’s a marchin’ band still playin’ in that vacant lot

Where she held me in her arms one time and said, “Forget me not”

Señor, señor

I can see that painted wagon

Smell the tail of the dragon

Can’t stand the suspense anymore

Can you tell me who to contact here, señor?

Well, the last thing I remember before I stripped and kneeled

Was that trainload of fools bogged down in a magnetic field

A gypsy with a broken flag and a flashing ring

He said, “Son, this ain’t a dream no more, it’s the real thing”

Señor, señor

You know their hearts is as hard as leather

Well, give me a minute, let me get it together

Just gotta pick myself up off the floor

I’m ready when you are, señor

Señor, señor

Let’s overturn these tables

Disconnect these cables

This place don’t make sense to me no more

Can you tell me what we’re waiting for, señor?

