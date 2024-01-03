Protopunkklassieker du jour: Kick Out The Jams

Kick out the jams motherfuckers!Yeah! I, I, I, I, I’m gonnaI’m gonna kick ‘em out! Yeah!Well I feel pretty goodAnd I guess that I could get crazy now babyCause we all got in tuneAnd when the dressing room got hazy now babyI know how you want it childHot, quick and tightThe girls can’t stand itWhen you’re doin’ it rightLet me up on the standAnd let me kick out the jamsYes, kick out the jamsI want to kick’em out!

Yes I’m starting to sweat

You know my shirt’s all wet

What a feeling

In the sound that abounds

And resounds and rebounds off the ceiling

You gotta have it baby

You can’t do without

When you get that feeling

You gotta sock’em out

Put that mike in my hand

And let me kick out the jam

Yes! Kick out the jams

I want to kick’em out