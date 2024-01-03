Protopunkklassieker du jour: Kick Out The Jams

Voor iedereen die hippies associeert met “All you need is love” en “Are you going to San Francisco?”. De MC5 was de enige band die het waagde op te treden tijdens tijdens de volledig uit de klauw gelopen Democratische Nationale Conventie in 1968, waarvoor uiteraard hulde.
Uiteindelijk heeft Kick Out The Jams de Motor City 5 indirect de nek omgedraaid. Platenmaatschappij Elektra probeerde de song op te kuisen door “motherfuckers” te vervangen door “brothers and sisters” en het warenhuis Hudson’s weigerde de plaat te verkopen. De band plaatste in het underground tijdschrift Fifth Estate een advertentie met de tekst “Fuck Hudson’s” en stuurde de rekening vrolijk naar Elektra. De platenmaatschappij bleek niet over gevoel voor humor te beschikken en werkte de band via de zijdeur naar buiten. Toen manager John Sinclair – tegenwoordig woonachtig in Amsterdam – ook nog werd gearresteerd wegens het bezit van één(!) joint, was het revolutionaire vuur er wel een beetje uit. De band zou nog twee voortreffelijke albums maken, maar erkenning volgde pas tien jaar later, met de opkomst van de punkbeweging.
Kick out the jams motherfuckers!
Uitgelichte afbeelding: MC5 met Lemmy in 2005 – By User:Responsible? – Self-photographed, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1650145