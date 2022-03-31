Proosten met het kelkje. Alternatieve 1921-1940

Arnold J. van der Kluft


1921. Duke Ellington & John Coltrane – In a sentimetnal mood
1922. Lô Borges – Paisagem da janela


1923. Marlon WIlliams – I’m lost without you
1924. Pretty Things – Private sorrow


1925. Twink – Tiptoe on the highest hill
1926. Elis Regina & Antônio Carlos Jobim – Chovendo na roseira


1927. Elmore James – The sky is crying
1928. Wes Montgomery – Polka dots and moonbeams


1929. Henry Mancini Orch. – Cheers!
1930. Liaisons dangereuses – Los niños del parque


1931. Lila Downs – Tirenini Tsitsiki
1932. Aretha Franklin – The weight


1933. Chet Baker – Tenderly
1934. Iris DeMent – Easy’s gettin’ harder every day


1935. Tom Waits – Hold on
1936. Rusty & Doug Kersaw – Diggy Liggy Lo


1937. David Olney – Red tail hawk
1938. John Hiatt – Old people


1939. Andrew Bird – Danse Caribe
1940. Hawkwind – The psychedelic warlords (disappear in smoke)

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Published by A&M Records. Photographer uncredited and unknown. – Scan via eBay. Cropped and retouched by uploader., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=99456848

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.