Proosten met het kelkje. Alternatieve 1921-1940



1921. Duke Ellington & John Coltrane – In a sentimetnal mood

1922. Lô Borges – Paisagem da janela



1923. Marlon WIlliams – I’m lost without you

1924. Pretty Things – Private sorrow



1925. Twink – Tiptoe on the highest hill

1926. Elis Regina & Antônio Carlos Jobim – Chovendo na roseira



1927. Elmore James – The sky is crying

1928. Wes Montgomery – Polka dots and moonbeams



1929. Henry Mancini Orch. – Cheers!

1930. Liaisons dangereuses – Los niños del parque



1931. Lila Downs – Tirenini Tsitsiki

1932. Aretha Franklin – The weight



1933. Chet Baker – Tenderly

1934. Iris DeMent – Easy’s gettin’ harder every day



1935. Tom Waits – Hold on

1936. Rusty & Doug Kersaw – Diggy Liggy Lo



1937. David Olney – Red tail hawk

1938. John Hiatt – Old people



1939. Andrew Bird – Danse Caribe

1940. Hawkwind – The psychedelic warlords (disappear in smoke)

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Published by A&M Records. Photographer uncredited and unknown. – Scan via eBay. Cropped and retouched by uploader., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=99456848