Progrockklassieker du jour: The Sleepwalkers

Een existentialistische beschouwing over leven en dood van de hand van Peter Hammill. Meestal verzanden dergelijke beschouwingen in pretentieus geklets, maar Hammill en Van der Graaf komen er bijna altijd mee weg. Speciale aandacht voor het werk van saxofonist David Jackson en organist Hugh Banton.

[Verse 1]

At night, this mindless army, ranks unbroken by dissent

Is moved into action and their pace does not relent

In step, with great precision, these dancers of the night

Advance against the darkness – how implacable their might!

Eyes undulled by moon, their arms and legs akimbo

They walk and live, hoping soon to surface from this limbo

Their minds, anticipating the dawn of the day

Shall never know what’s waiting mere insight away

– Too far, too soon

[Verse 2]

Senses dimmed in semi-sentience, only wheeling through this plane

Only seeing fragmented images, prematurely curtailed by the brain

But breathing, living, knowing in some measure at least

The soul which roots the matter of both Beauty and the Beast

From what tooth or claw does murder spring

From what flesh and blood does passion?

Both cut through the air with the pendulum’s swing

In deadly but delicate fashion

And every range of feeling is there in the dream

And every logic’s reeling in the force of the scream;

The senses sting

And though I may be dreaming and reality stalls

I only know the meaning of sight and that’s all

And that’s nothing

[Bridge]

The columns of the night advance

Infectiously, their cryptic dance

Gathers converts to the fold –

In time the whole raw world will pace these same steps

On into the same bitter end

[Interlude]

[Verse 3]

Somnolent muster – now the dancing dead

Forsake the shelter of their secure beds

Awaken to a slumber whose depths they dread

As if the ground they tread would give way

Beneath the solemn weight of their conception

Oh, I’d search the hidden corners of all this world

Make reason of the sensory whorl

If I only had time

But soon the dream is ended

[Instrumental Break]

[Saxophone Solo]

[Verse 4]

(Wake up! Wake up! Wake up!)

Tonight, before you lay down to the sweetness of your sleep

Do you question your surrender to the drop from Lover’s Leap

Or does the anaesthetic darkness take hold on its very own?

Does your body rise in service with not one dissenting groan?

These waking dreams of life and death

In the mirror are twisted and buckled;

Lashes flicker, a catch of breath

Skin whitening at the knuckles

The army of sleepwalkers shake their limbs and are loose

And though I am a talker, I can phrase no excuse

Not to rise again

In the chorus of the night-time I belong

I, like you, must dance to that moonlight song

In the end I, too, must pay the cost of this life

If all is lost none is known

And how could we lose what we’ve never owned?

Oh, I’d search out every knowledge that I could find

Unravel all the mysteries of mind

If I only had time

If I only had time

But soon my time is ended, ended, ended, ended

(Ended, ended)

(Ended, ended)

(Ended, ended)

(Ended, ended)

(Ended, ended)

(Ended, ended)

(Ended)

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By ceedub13 – originally posted to Flickr as 2009 Ottawa Bluesfest, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8346375