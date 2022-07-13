Postpunkklassieker du jour: My Own Private Idaho

Geen song over de staat Idaho (geen van de leden van de band had ooit een voet gezet in Idaho), maar over angst en paranoia die resulteren in het vermijden van sociale contacten. De associatie met Idaho kwam niet helemáál uit de lucht vallen. Fred Schneider: “Idaho is pretty mysterious to all of us. I know it’s a beautiful state, but then I know there’s also a lot of crazy right-wingers and all that stuff”.

[Intro: Kate Pierson] Hoo hoo hoo hoo hoo

Hoo hoo hoo hoo hoo

Hoo hoo hoo

Hoo hoo hoo hoo hoo

[Verse 1: Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson]

You’re livin’ in your own Private Idaho

Livin’ in your own Private Idaho

Underground like a wild potato

Don’t go on the patio

Beware of the pool

Blue bottomless pool

It leads you straight right through the gate

That opens on the pool

[Chorus: Kate Pierson, Kate Pierson & Cindy Wilson, Fred Schneider]

You’re livin’ in your own Private Idaho

You’re livin’ in your own Private Idaho

Keep off the path, beware of the gate

(Your own Private Idaho)

Watch out for signs that say “hidden driveways”

(Your own Private Idaho)

(Woah, oh, woah-woah)

Don’t let the chlorine in your eyes

Blind you to the awful surprise

(Yeah)

That’s awaitin’ for you at

The bottom of the bottomless blue, blue

Blue pool

[Verse 2: Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson]

You’re livin’ in your own Private Idaho

Idaho

You’re outta control, the rivers that roll

You fell into the water and down to Idaho

Get outta the state

Get outta the state you’re in

You better beware

[Chorus: Kate Pierson, Kate Pierson & Cindy Wilson, Fred Schneider]

You’re livin’ in your own Private Idaho

You’re livin’ in your own Private Idaho

Keep off the patio

(Your own Private Idaho)

Keep off the path

(Your own Private Idaho)

(Woah, oh, woah-woah)

The lawn may be green but you better not be seen

Walkin’ through a gate that leads you down

(Yeah)

Down to a pool fraught with danger

It’s a pool full of strangers

[Verse 3: Kate Pierson, Fred Schneider]

Hey, you’re livin’ in your own Private Idaho

Where do I go from here to a better state than this?

Well, don’t be blind to the big surprise

Swimmin’ round and round like the deadly hand

Of a radium clock at the bottom of the pool

[Bridge: Cindy Wilson, Kate Pierson, Kate Pierson & Cindy Wilson]

I-I-I-daho

I-I-I-daho

Woah oh oh woah oh oh woah oh oh

Ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah

[Outro: Fred Schneider, All]

Get outta the state

Get outta the state

You’re livin’ in your own Private Idaho

Livin’ in your own Private Idaho

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By KevinPatrickLaw – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=59416322