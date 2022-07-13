Postpunkklassieker du jour: My Own Private Idaho

Geen song over de staat Idaho (geen van de leden van de band had ooit een voet gezet in Idaho), maar over angst en paranoia die resulteren in het vermijden van sociale contacten. De associatie met Idaho kwam niet helemáál uit de lucht vallen. Fred Schneider: “Idaho is pretty mysterious to all of us. I know it’s a beautiful state, but then I know there’s also a lot of crazy right-wingers and all that stuff”.
[Intro: Kate Pierson]
Hoo hoo hoo hoo hoo
Hoo hoo hoo hoo hoo
Hoo hoo hoo
Hoo hoo hoo hoo hoo
[Verse 1: Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson]
You’re livin’ in your own Private Idaho
Livin’ in your own Private Idaho
Underground like a wild potato
Don’t go on the patio
Beware of the pool
Blue bottomless pool
It leads you straight right through the gate
That opens on the pool
[Chorus: Kate Pierson, Kate Pierson & Cindy Wilson, Fred Schneider]
You’re livin’ in your own Private Idaho
You’re livin’ in your own Private Idaho
Keep off the path, beware of the gate
(Your own Private Idaho)
Watch out for signs that say “hidden driveways”
(Your own Private Idaho)
(Woah, oh, woah-woah)
Don’t let the chlorine in your eyes
Blind you to the awful surprise
(Yeah)
That’s awaitin’ for you at
The bottom of the bottomless blue, blue
Blue pool
[Verse 2: Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson]
You’re livin’ in your own Private Idaho
Idaho
You’re outta control, the rivers that roll
You fell into the water and down to Idaho
Get outta the state
Get outta the state you’re in
You better beware
[Chorus: Kate Pierson, Kate Pierson & Cindy Wilson, Fred Schneider]
You’re livin’ in your own Private Idaho
You’re livin’ in your own Private Idaho
Keep off the patio
(Your own Private Idaho)
Keep off the path
(Your own Private Idaho)
(Woah, oh, woah-woah)
The lawn may be green but you better not be seen
Walkin’ through a gate that leads you down
(Yeah)
Down to a pool fraught with danger
It’s a pool full of strangers
[Verse 3: Kate Pierson, Fred Schneider]
Hey, you’re livin’ in your own Private Idaho
Where do I go from here to a better state than this?
Well, don’t be blind to the big surprise
Swimmin’ round and round like the deadly hand
Of a radium clock at the bottom of the pool
[Bridge: Cindy Wilson, Kate Pierson, Kate Pierson & Cindy Wilson]
I-I-I-daho
I-I-I-daho
Woah oh oh woah oh oh woah oh oh
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah-ah
[Outro: Fred Schneider, All]
Get outta the state
Get outta the state
You’re livin’ in your own Private Idaho
Livin’ in your own Private Idaho
