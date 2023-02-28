Popklassieker du jour: This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us

De grootste hit van de de broertjes Mael. Zanger Russell was eigenlijk niet zo gecharmeerd van de wijze waarop hij geacht werd This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both Of Us te zingen, maar daar trok broer Ron zich helemaal niets van aan: “This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both of Us” was written in A, and by God it’ll be sung in A. I just feel that if you’re coming up with most of the music, then you have an idea where it’s going to go. And no singer is gonna get in my way”.

[Verse 1]

Zoo time is she and you time

The mammals are your favourite type, and you want her tonight

Heartbeat, increasing heartbeat

You hear the thunder of stampeding rhinos, elephants and tacky tigers

[Refrain]

This town ain’t big enough for the both of us

And it ain’t me who’s gonna leave

[Verse 2]

Flying, domestic flying

And when the stewardess is near do not show any fear

Heartbeat, increasing heartbeat

You are a khaki-coloured bombardier, it’s Hiroshima that you’re nearing

[Refrain]

This town ain’t big enough for both of us

And it ain’t me who’s gonna leave

[Verse 3]

Daily, except for Sunday

You dawdle in to the cafe where you meet her each day

Heartbeat, increasing heartbeat

As 20 cannibals have hold of you, they need their protein just like you do

[Refrain]

This town ain’t big enough for the both of us

And it ain’t me who’s gonna leave

[Verse 4]

Shower, another shower

You got to look your best for her and be clean everywhere

Heartbeat, increasing heartbeat

The rain is pouring on the foreign town, the bullets cannot cut you down

[Refrain]

This town ain’t big enough for the both of us

And it ain’t me who’s gonna leave

[Verse 5]

Census, the latest census

There’ll be more girls who live in town though not enough to go ‘round

Heartbeat, increasing heartbeat

You know that this town isn’t big enough, not big enough for both of us

This town isn’t big enough, not big enough for both of us

I ain’t gonna leave

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By [1], Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12324376