Perfecte popsong du jour: Serenade

Vage hippietekst, maar een fantastische melodie en dito arrangement. Afkomstig van Steve Miller’s hitalbum Fly Like an Eagle. Miller beweerde destijds de formule te hebben gevonden voor het schrijven van hits, maar dat viel wat tegen. De opvolger Book of Dreams deed het nog goed, maar daarna raakte Miller de weg volledig kwijt. Eerst artistiek, maar vervolgens ook commercieel.

Did you see the lights

As they fell all around you

Did you hear the music

Serenade from the stars

Wake up, wake up

Wake up and look around you

We’re lost in space

And the time is our own

Whoa, whoa

Iiiiiiiiii

Did you feel the wind

As it blew all around you

Did you feel the love

That was in the air

Wake up, wake up

Wake up and look around you

We’re lost in space

And the time is our own

Whoa, whoa

Iiiiiiiiii

The sun comes up

And it shines all around you

You’re lost in space

And the earth is your own

Whoa, whoa

Whoa

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Tim Brown – Space Cowboy Records, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10478609