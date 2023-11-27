Perfecte popsong du jour: Serenade

Vage hippietekst, maar een fantastische melodie en dito arrangement. Afkomstig van Steve Miller’s hitalbum Fly Like an Eagle. Miller beweerde destijds de formule te hebben gevonden voor het schrijven van hits, maar dat viel wat tegen. De opvolger Book of Dreams deed het nog goed, maar daarna raakte Miller de weg volledig kwijt. Eerst artistiek, maar vervolgens ook commercieel.
Did you see the lights
As they fell all around you
Did you hear the music
Serenade from the stars
Wake up, wake up
Wake up and look around you
We’re lost in space
And the time is our own
Whoa, whoa
Iiiiiiiiii
Did you feel the wind
As it blew all around you
Did you feel the love
That was in the air
Wake up, wake up
Wake up and look around you
We’re lost in space
And the time is our own
Whoa, whoa
Iiiiiiiiii
The sun comes up
And it shines all around you
You’re lost in space
And the earth is your own
Whoa, whoa
Whoa
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Tim Brown – Space Cowboy Records, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10478609