Ontspan! Ontsnappen is er niet bij. Alternatieve 1881-1900

1881. David Sylvian – Orpheus
1882. Keith Richards – Hate it when you leave
1883. Yat-Kha – Solun Chaagai Sovet Churtum
1884. Muddy Waters – Tom Cat
1885. Big Audio Dynamite – E=mc2
1886. Les Négresses Vertes – Zobi la mouche
1887. Atari Teenage Riot – Get up while you can
1888. Barrington Levy – Here I come
1889. Cristina – La poupée qui fait non
1890. John Coltrane – 26-2
1891. Throbbing Gristle – Very friendly pt. II
1892. This Mortal Coil – Song to the Siren
1893. Fontella Bass & Bobby McClure – Baby what you want me to do
1894. Charlie Parker – Red cross
1895. Henry Mancini Orch. – Lujon
1896. Fontella Bass- Soul of the man
1897. Dead Kennedys – Nazi punks fuck off
1898. Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Relax
1899. Lee Hazlewood – Six feet of chain
1900. Coil – Ostia (The death of Pasolini)
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Jane McCormick Smith – Jane McCormick Smith, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6825975