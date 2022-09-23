Onnozel popliedje du jour: De wereld door een traan

Veel te mooi om zo aan te kondigen, maar sapienti sat. Neil Sedaka is nog niet of nauwelijks langsgeweest in onze muziekhoek, dit is een van zijn mooiste. Gescoord in DE platenzaak in Manchester en op mijn finest hour op de radio gedraaid, kersverse aankoop van 41 jaar oud.

Grass is green

Like I’ve never seen

Sky above was never so blue

Now here am I

No one standing near

It’s a lonely world

Such a lonely world

The world through a tear

From days gone by

The world through a tear

Too slow to dry

The world through a tear

The tear I cry

Just last year

We wandered here

And dreamed a dream

That never would die

Now only me

Hopin’ she’ll appear

It’s a lonely world

Such a lonely world

The world through a tear

From days gone by

The world through a tear

Too slow to dry

The world through a tear

The tear I cry



The world through a tear, 1965

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By RCA – eBay, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25888272