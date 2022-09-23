Onnozel popliedje du jour: De wereld door een traan

Veel te mooi om zo aan te kondigen, maar sapienti sat. Neil Sedaka is nog niet of nauwelijks langsgeweest in onze muziekhoek, dit is een van zijn mooiste. Gescoord in DE platenzaak in Manchester en op mijn finest hour op de radio gedraaid, kersverse aankoop van 41 jaar oud.
Grass is green
Like I’ve never seen
Sky above was never so blue
Now here am I
No one standing near
It’s a lonely world
Such a lonely world
The world through a tear
From days gone by
The world through a tear
Too slow to dry
The world through a tear
The tear I cry
Just last year
We wandered here
And dreamed a dream
That never would die
Now only me
Hopin’ she’ll appear
It’s a lonely world
Such a lonely world
The world through a tear
From days gone by
The world through a tear
Too slow to dry
The world through a tear
The tear I cry
The world through a tear, 1965
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By RCA – eBay, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25888272