Onnozel popliedje du jour: De wereld door een traan

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Veel te mooi om zo aan te kondigen, maar sapienti sat. Neil Sedaka is nog niet of nauwelijks langsgeweest in onze muziekhoek, dit is een van zijn mooiste. Gescoord in DE platenzaak in Manchester en op mijn finest hour op de radio gedraaid, kersverse aankoop van 41 jaar oud.

Grass is green
Like I’ve never seen
Sky above was never so blue
Now here am I
No one standing near
It’s a lonely world
Such a lonely world

The world through a tear
From days gone by
The world through a tear
Too slow to dry
The world through a tear
The tear I cry

Just last year
We wandered here
And dreamed a dream
That never would die
Now only me
Hopin’ she’ll appear
It’s a lonely world
Such a lonely world

The world through a tear
From days gone by
The world through a tear
Too slow to dry
The world through a tear
The tear I cry


The world through a tear, 1965

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By RCA – eBay, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25888272

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)