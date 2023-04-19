Notities van een Oekraïense sluipschutter

Onvertaald inclusief uitgelichte afbeelding overgenomen van Freedom

Before the war my life was split between the office and the gym; I trained as a boxer and did mixed martial arts. I had no particular dream or destination, just loved life.

Now I fight for Ukraine and I still love life.

I joined up in the Ukrainian infantry as an assault pioneer the day after the full-scale invasion began. Why? I didn’t particularly spend time thinking on why. Perhaps it was a sense of freedom. Freedom pushed me to fight.

Shooting a rifle is something I learned as a kid, when my Dad gave me an air rifle with optic scopes. I shot at bottles. My aim was to not just hit the bottle, but to blow the cap off. I liked doing this. So when I got the opportunity to retrain from an assault unit to a sniper, that’s what I did.

Still, there was a lot to study. One shot on target requires a lot of knowledge. And you always have to keep refining your skills. As a sniper I do my job, I come back to base, I train, train again, and then I go back to work. I train every day to this day.

Our work can look very different. Our positions might be on a roof, or a ruin, or a hill. I might be shooting from a distance of 150 – 200 metres, or I might be at a kilometre’s distance. That thing where you see snipers climbing trees, though, that’s only like that in movies. In reality it’s very rare to have to climb a tree, hit your target and run away, as your own safety would be compromised.

I know that there are people in the West who consider that supporting us with equipment or weapons is unethical, that it prolongs the war. To me, this is laughable. To sit at a distance and not see the objective situation we’re facing here, on the frontline, and to judge that to support us prolongs war. It’s a joke.

Right now, negotiating with Russia is pointless. A negotiated peace with Russia is impossible at this stage. First we have to push them back on the battlefield. When they fully get out of the territories they occupied – Luhansk, Donetsk, Crimea – then we can come to an agreement.

Thankfully there are also plenty of people that understand the need to support us. A support group abroad recently bought night vision devices for us. A night vision device enables someone like me to get close to enemy positions, maybe 150 metres away, during the night, without using any light source. It means I don’t get spotted and turn into a target myself.

Donations for equipment can and do make our goals way easier. We need cars, we need night-vision devices. These are all consumables in combat. Night-vision and thermal vision devices are needed for everyone: not just us snipers but also infantry, and machine guns, and air recon. Cars never last long on the frontline. The same support group is now raising cash for an evacuation vehicle for a comrade who’s a combat medic and air assault fighter.

With good equipment, our work becomes dramatically easier.

Do I think about the end of the war? Of course, I would be really happy if the war ended as soon as possible. But this requires liberating our lands from Russian occupation first.

Little Sniper