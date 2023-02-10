Mijn rode boekje, door Bacharach en David

1966, het jaar waarin namens Mao Zedong met rode boekjes werd gezwaaid waarin zijn Diepe Gedachten te lezen waren, die bestudeerd moesten worden. Een soort staatsgreep die heel wat levens gekost of verwoest heeft. En dit lied heeft er niets mee te maken.

I just got out my little red book

The minute that you said goodbye

I thumbed right through my little red book

I wasn’t gonna sit and cry

And I went from A to Z

I took out every pretty girl in town

They danced with me and as I held them

All I did was talk about you

Hear your name and I’d start to cry

There’s just no getting over you… oh, no…

There ain’t no girl in my little red book

Who could ever replace your charms

And each girl in my little red book

Knows you’re the one I’m thinkin’ of

Oh won’t you please come back

Without your precious love I can’t go on

Where can love be I need you so much

All I did was talk about you

Hear your name and I’d start to cry

There’s just no getting over you… oh, no…

Oh won’t you please come back

Without your precious love I can’t go on

It’s haunting me I need you so much

All I did was talk and talk about you

Hear your name and I’d start to cry

There’s just no getting over you

All I did was talk and talk about you

Hear your name and I’d start to cry

There’s just no getting over you… oh no

Het hoort oorspronkelijk bij de film What’s new pussycat, waarvan het titelnummer door Tom Jones het bekendst is. De filmmuziek in dit geval is van Manfred Mann, 1965, toen dat andere rode boekje nog niet bestond.

Is de versie van Love van een jaar later, 1966 dus, ook een tochtje in een fluwelen Ferrari? Laat u niet foppen, het is niet echt live.

Met Burt Bacharach kunnen we moeiteloos de rest van het jaar vullen. Deze moest in ieder geval nu even.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Elektra Records or the photographer(s) – http://newstalgia.crooksandliars.com/files/uploads/2010/05/love_1326d.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=44258405