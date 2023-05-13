Luister naar de radio

Radio gewoon vanaf de radio, met interferentie en al. DDR. Ach, de tijden.

Leave the bureau in the snow

Catch a tram to Onkel Pö

Early evening ring around the moon

Slip in by the concierge

By the bikes and up the stairs

Snap the latch and creep into the room

Throw off your coat, pick up the post

And put a coffee on

Lie down on the bed, lay back your head

Smoke a cigarette

And listen to the radio…

Listen to the radio

In the city late tonight

Double feature, black and white

‘Bitter Tears’ and ‘Taxi to the Klo’

Find a bar, avoid a fight

Show your papers, be polite

Walking home with nowhere else to go

Throw off your coat, butter some toast

Put a coffee on

Lie down on the bed, lay back your head

Smoke another cigarette

Listen to the radio…

Listen to the radio

Atmospherics after dark

Noise and voices from the past

Across the dial from Moscow to Cologne:

Interference in the night

Thousand miles on either side

Stations fading into the unknown…

Throw off your coat, butter some toast

Put another coffee on

Lie down on the bed, lay back your head

Smoke another cigarette

And listen to the radio…

Listen to the radio

Listen to the radio…

Listen to the radio

Hör’ wieder Radio

Hör’ wieder Radio

Also Gisbert – mach’ mich fertig

Listen to the radio

Yeah Listen to the radio

To the BBC, Stimme Der DDR

Berliner Runfunk

Yeah yeah, yeah yeah

DT 64, DDR 1, AF… Radio Moscow

Listen To The Radio



Atmospherics, Tom Robinson, live voor DDR-Radio, 1982

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Fæ – https://www.flickr.com/photos/50398299@N08/48219722701/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=119520557