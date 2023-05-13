Luister naar de radio

Radio gewoon vanaf de radio, met interferentie en al. DDR. Ach, de tijden.
Leave the bureau in the snow
Catch a tram to Onkel Pö
Early evening ring around the moon
Slip in by the concierge
By the bikes and up the stairs
Snap the latch and creep into the room
Throw off your coat, pick up the post
And put a coffee on
Lie down on the bed, lay back your head
Smoke a cigarette
And listen to the radio…
Listen to the radio
In the city late tonight
Double feature, black and white
‘Bitter Tears’ and ‘Taxi to the Klo’
Find a bar, avoid a fight
Show your papers, be polite
Walking home with nowhere else to go
Throw off your coat, butter some toast
Put a coffee on
Lie down on the bed, lay back your head
Smoke another cigarette
Listen to the radio…
Listen to the radio
Atmospherics after dark
Noise and voices from the past
Across the dial from Moscow to Cologne:
Interference in the night
Thousand miles on either side
Stations fading into the unknown…
Throw off your coat, butter some toast
Put another coffee on
Lie down on the bed, lay back your head
Smoke another cigarette
And listen to the radio…
Listen to the radio
Listen to the radio…
Listen to the radio
Hör’ wieder Radio
Hör’ wieder Radio
Also Gisbert – mach’ mich fertig
Listen to the radio
Yeah Listen to the radio
To the BBC, Stimme Der DDR
Berliner Runfunk
Yeah yeah, yeah yeah
DT 64, DDR 1, AF… Radio Moscow
Listen To The Radio
Atmospherics, Tom Robinson, live voor DDR-Radio, 1982
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Fæ – https://www.flickr.com/photos/50398299@N08/48219722701/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=119520557