Lovesong du jour: If Not For You

De openingstrack van New Morning, een album dat min meer moest dienen als goedmakertje voor het slecht ontvangen Self Portrait. Dylan beweerde dat de kritiek hem geen bal interesseerde, maar hij kwam wél opvallend snel met een opvolger. If Not For You is gericht tot Dylan’s toenmalige echtgenote Sara Lownds. Dylan nam de song in mei 1970 nóg een keer op, samen met zijn goede vriend George Harrison. Persoonlijk vind ik die versie (nog) mooier dan het origineel. George Harrison nam If Not For You op voor All Things Must Pass, zijn eerste solo-album na het uiteenvallen van The Beatles.

If not for youBabe, I couldn’t find the doorCouldn’t even see the floorI’d be sad and blueIf not for youIf not for youBabe, I’d lay awake all nightWait for the mornin’ lightTo shine in throughBut it would not be newIf not for you

If not for you

My sky would fall

Rain would gather too

Without your love I’d be nowhere at all

I’d be lost if not for you

And you know it’s true

If not for you

My sky would fall

Rain would gather too

Without your love I’d be nowhere at all

Oh! what would I do

If not for you

If not for you

Winter would have no spring

Couldn’t hear the robin sing

I just wouldn’t have a clue

Anyway it wouldn’t ring true

If not for you