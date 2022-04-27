Lovesong du jour: If Not For You

De openingstrack van New Morning, een album dat min meer moest dienen als goedmakertje voor het slecht ontvangen Self Portrait. Dylan beweerde dat de kritiek hem geen bal interesseerde, maar hij kwam wél opvallend snel met een opvolger. If Not For You is gericht tot Dylan’s toenmalige echtgenote Sara Lownds. Dylan nam de song in mei 1970 nóg een keer op, samen met zijn goede vriend George Harrison. Persoonlijk vind ik die versie (nog) mooier dan het origineel. George Harrison nam If Not For You op voor All Things Must Pass, zijn eerste solo-album na het uiteenvallen van The Beatles.
Babe, I couldn’t find the door
Couldn’t even see the floor
I’d be sad and blue
If not for youIf not for you
Babe, I’d lay awake all night
Wait for the mornin’ light
To shine in through
But it would not be new
If not for you
If not for you
My sky would fall
Rain would gather too
Without your love I’d be nowhere at all
I’d be lost if not for you
And you know it’s true
If not for you
My sky would fall
Rain would gather too
Without your love I’d be nowhere at all
Oh! what would I do
If not for you
If not for you
Winter would have no spring
Couldn’t hear the robin sing
I just wouldn’t have a clue
Anyway it wouldn’t ring true
If not for you