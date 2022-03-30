Leven voor het einde van de dag. Alternatieve 1901-1920

In het begin van het samenstellen van de Alternatieve Top 2000 was het nog de vraag of het serieus een top-2000 ging worden. Zelf heb ik het een en ander aan dierbare soulnummers snel geplaatst, die nu voor mijn gevoel te laag genoteerd zijn. En voor de zekerheid moesten alle grote namen van de country opgesomd worden. Ook al is het idee juist dat het er bij zo’n lijst niet toe doet.
1901. Ryuichi Sakamoto – Thatness and thereness
1902. Show of Hands – Widecomb Fair
1903. Pixies – Hey
1904. The Fall – New Big Prinz
1905. People’s Choice – Do it any way you wanna
1906. Hank Locklin – Country Hall of Fame
1907. drea the vibes dealer – moments
1908. The Tams – Be young, be foolish, be happy
1909. Vogues – Five o’clock world
1910. The Dells – There is
1911. Les Filles de Illighadad – Tende
1912. Platters – With this ring
1913. Tinariwen – Sastanàqqàm
1914. Little Anthony & the Imperials – Gonna fix you good
1915. Consolidated – Guerillas in the mist
1916. Department S – Is Vic there?
1917. Polyrock – Bucket rider
1918. Underworld – Dark and long – Dark train
1919. U.N.K.L.E. ft. Richard Ashcroft – Lonely soul
1920. Seu Jorge – Life on Mars?
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By RCA Records – Billboard, page 49, 13 April 1968, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26967046