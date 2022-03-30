Leven voor het einde van de dag. Alternatieve 1901-1920

In het begin van het samenstellen van de Alternatieve Top 2000 was het nog de vraag of het serieus een top-2000 ging worden. Zelf heb ik het een en ander aan dierbare soulnummers snel geplaatst, die nu voor mijn gevoel te laag genoteerd zijn. En voor de zekerheid moesten alle grote namen van de country opgesomd worden. Ook al is het idee juist dat het er bij zo’n lijst niet toe doet.



1901. Ryuichi Sakamoto – Thatness and thereness

1902. Show of Hands – Widecomb Fair



1903. Pixies – Hey

1904. The Fall – New Big Prinz



1905. People’s Choice – Do it any way you wanna

1906. Hank Locklin – Country Hall of Fame



1907. drea the vibes dealer – moments

1908. The Tams – Be young, be foolish, be happy



1909. Vogues – Five o’clock world

1910. The Dells – There is



1911. Les Filles de Illighadad – Tende

1912. Platters – With this ring



1913. Tinariwen – Sastanàqqàm

1914. Little Anthony & the Imperials – Gonna fix you good



1915. Consolidated – Guerillas in the mist

1916. Department S – Is Vic there?



1917. Polyrock – Bucket rider

1918. Underworld – Dark and long – Dark train



1919. U.N.K.L.E. ft. Richard Ashcroft – Lonely soul

1920. Seu Jorge – Life on Mars?

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By RCA Records – Billboard, page 49, 13 April 1968, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26967046