Kun je mijn harteklop niet horen?

Een Carter-Lewisnummer, bedoeld voor Herman’s Hermits. Die haalden er de nr.2 mee in de VS.

De cover van Goldie and the Gingerbreads op single werd de hit in het VK.

Deze vrouwengroep werd geboycot door “witte” radiostation in de VS, want ze klonken te zwart. En ze werden geboycot door “zwarte” radiostations, want ze waren nu eenmaal wit. Ik word heel verdrietig van zulke verhalen die ik bijna zestig jaar later alsnog hoor…

Every time I see you lookin’ my way

Baby, baby, can’t you hear my heartbeat?

In the car or walkin’ down the highway

Baby, baby, can’t you hear my heartbeat?

When you move up closer to me

I get a feelin’ that’s ooh wee

Can’t you hear the poundin’ of my heartbeat?

You’re the one I love, you’re the one I love

When I feel you put your arms around me

Baby, baby, can’t you hear my heartbeat?

Then I’m glad, I’m mighty glad you found me

Baby, baby, can’t you hear my heartbeat?

When you asked me to meet your ma

I knew that baby, we’d be going far

Can’t you hear the poundin’ of my heartbeat?

‘Cause you’re the one I love, you’re the one I love

Wedding bells are gonna chime

Baby, baby, you’re gonna be mine

Can’t you hear the poundin’ of my heartbeat?

‘Cause you’re the one I love, you’re the one I love

Baby, baby, can’t you hear my heartbeat?

Baby, baby, can’t you hear my heartbeat?

Baby, baby, can’t you hear my heartbeat?



Can’t you hear my heartbeat?, 1965

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Photographer: AnonymousPublisher: Sunday News – Original source: Sunday News; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Sunday, April 21, 1963; p. 27Direct source: Newspapers.com, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=134511148