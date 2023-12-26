Kun je mijn harteklop niet horen?

Een Carter-Lewisnummer, bedoeld voor Herman’s Hermits. Die haalden er de nr.2 mee in de VS.
De cover van Goldie and the Gingerbreads op single werd de hit in het VK.
Deze vrouwengroep werd geboycot door “witte” radiostation in de VS, want ze klonken te zwart. En ze werden geboycot door “zwarte” radiostations, want ze waren nu eenmaal wit. Ik word heel verdrietig van zulke verhalen die ik bijna zestig jaar later alsnog hoor…
Every time I see you lookin’ my way
Baby, baby, can’t you hear my heartbeat?
In the car or walkin’ down the highway
Baby, baby, can’t you hear my heartbeat?
When you move up closer to me
I get a feelin’ that’s ooh wee
Can’t you hear the poundin’ of my heartbeat?
You’re the one I love, you’re the one I love
When I feel you put your arms around me
Baby, baby, can’t you hear my heartbeat?
Then I’m glad, I’m mighty glad you found me
Baby, baby, can’t you hear my heartbeat?
When you asked me to meet your ma
I knew that baby, we’d be going far
Can’t you hear the poundin’ of my heartbeat?
‘Cause you’re the one I love, you’re the one I love
Wedding bells are gonna chime
Baby, baby, you’re gonna be mine
Can’t you hear the poundin’ of my heartbeat?
‘Cause you’re the one I love, you’re the one I love
Baby, baby, can’t you hear my heartbeat?
Baby, baby, can’t you hear my heartbeat?
Baby, baby, can’t you hear my heartbeat?
Can’t you hear my heartbeat?, 1965
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Photographer: AnonymousPublisher: Sunday News – Original source: Sunday News; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Sunday, April 21, 1963; p. 27Direct source: Newspapers.com, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=134511148