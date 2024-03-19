Kevin Barry was de eerste Ierse opstandeling sinds de Paasopstand van 1916, die door de Engelse bezetter werd opgehangen. Hier wordt hij bezongen door Leonard Cohen.

Early on a Sunday morning

High upon the gallow tree

Kevin Barry gave his young life

For the cause of liberty

Just a lad of eighteen summers

Yet there’s no one can deny

That he went to death that morning

Nobly held his head on high

Shoot me like an Irish soldier

Do not hang me like a dog

For I fought for Ireland’s freedom

On that dark September morn

All around the little bakery

Where we fought them hand to hand

Shoot me like an Irish soldier

For I fought to free Ireland

Just before he faced the hangman

In his lonely prison cell

British soldiers tortured Barry

Just because he would not tell

The names of his brave comrades

Other things they wished to know

Turn informer and we’ll free you

Proudly Barry answered “No”

Shoot me like an Irish soldier

Do not hang me like a dog

For I fought for Ireland’s freedom

On that dark September morn

All around the little bakery

Where we fought them hand to hand

Shoot me like an Irish soldier

For I fought to free Ireland

Proudly standing to attention

While he bade his last farewell

To his broken hearted mother

Whose grief no one can tell

For the cause he proudly cherished

This sad parting had to be

Then to death walked softly smiling

That old Ireland might be free

Another martyr for old Ireland

Another murder for the crown

Whose brutal laws may kill the Irish

But can’t keep their spirit down

Lads like Barry are no cowards

From the foe they will not fly

Lads like Barry will free Ireland

For her sake they’ll live and die



1972

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Keogh Brothers Ltd, Dublin – http://www.rootsweb.ancestry.com/~irlcar2/K_Barry.htm, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18878947