Kerstklassieker du jour: Father Christmas

Het verhaal van een man die bij een winkel voor Kerstman speelt. De kinderen zijn hem allesbehalve dankbaar. Wat moeten ze met die domme cadeautjes? Geef die maar aan de rijke kinderen. Wij willen geld zien! Father Christmas, give us some money/We got no time for your silly toys/We’ll beat you up if you don’t hand it over/We want your bread so don’t make us annoyed. Verfrissende eerlijkheid in de tijd van het jaar waarin iedereen de hypocriet uithangt.
When I was small, I believed in Santa Claus
Though I knew it was my dad
And I would hang up my stockings at Christmas
Open my presents, and I’d be glad
But the last time I played Father Christmas
I stood outside a department store
A gang of kids came over and mugged me
And knocked my reindeer to the floor
They said
[Chorus]
Father Christmas, give us some money
Don’t mess around with those silly toys
We’ll beat you up if you don’t hand it over
We want your bread so don’t make us annoyed
Give all the toys to the little rich boys
[Verse 2]
Don’t give my brother a Steve Austin outfit
Don’t give my sister a cuddly toy
We don’t want no jigsaw or Monopoly money
We only want the real McCoy
[Chorus]
Father Christmas, give us some money
We’ll beat you up if you make us annoyed
Father Christmas, give us some money
Don’t mess around with those silly toys
[Verse 3]
Give my daddy a job ‘cause he needs one
He’s got lots of mouths to feed
But if you’ve got one, I’ll have a machine gun
So I can scare all the kids on the street
[Chorus]
Father Christmas, give us some money
We got no time for your silly toys
We’ll beat you up if you don’t hand it over
We want your bread so don’t make us annoyed
Give all the toys to the little rich boys
Have yourself a good time
But remember the kids who got nothing
While you’re drinking down your wine[Chorus]
Father Christmas, give us some money
We got no time for your silly toys
Father Christmas please hand it over
We’ll beat you up so don’t make us annoyed
Father Christmas, give us some money
Don’t mess around with those silly toys
Beat you up if you don’t hand it over
We want your bread so don’t make us annoyed
Give all the toys to the little rich boys
