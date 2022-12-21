Kerstklassieker du jour: Father Christmas

[Verse 1]When I was small, I believed in Santa ClausThough I knew it was my dadAnd I would hang up my stockings at ChristmasOpen my presents, and I’d be gladBut the last time I played Father ChristmasI stood outside a department storeA gang of kids came over and mugged meAnd knocked my reindeer to the floorThey said

[Chorus]

Father Christmas, give us some money

Don’t mess around with those silly toys

We’ll beat you up if you don’t hand it over

We want your bread so don’t make us annoyed

Give all the toys to the little rich boys

[Verse 2]

Don’t give my brother a Steve Austin outfit

Don’t give my sister a cuddly toy

We don’t want no jigsaw or Monopoly money

We only want the real McCoy

[Chorus]

Father Christmas, give us some money

We’ll beat you up if you make us annoyed

Father Christmas, give us some money

Don’t mess around with those silly toys

[Verse 3]

Give my daddy a job ‘cause he needs one

He’s got lots of mouths to feed

But if you’ve got one, I’ll have a machine gun

So I can scare all the kids on the street

[Chorus]

Father Christmas, give us some money

We got no time for your silly toys

We’ll beat you up if you don’t hand it over

We want your bread so don’t make us annoyed

Give all the toys to the little rich boys