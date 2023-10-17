In het bijzijn van de Heer

Men moest naar Hyde Park komen voor het concert van “een supergroep”, in blind vertrouwen. Maar wat past beter bij een kortstondig bestaande band genaamd Blind Faith dan dit nummer?

I have finally found a way to live

Just like I never did before.

I know that I don’t have much to give,

But I can open any door.

Everybody knows the secret,

Everybody knows the score.

I have finally found a way to live

In the colour of the Lord.

I have finally found a place to live

Just like I never did before.

And I know I don’t have much to give,

But soon I’ll open any door.

Everybody knows the secret,

Everybody knows the score.

I have finally found a place to live

In the presence of the Lord.

In the presence of the Lord.

I have finally found a way to live

Just like I never did before.

And I know I don’t have much to give,

But I can open any door.

Everybody knows the secret,

I said everybody knows the score.

I have finally found a way to live

In the colour of the Lord.

In the colour of the Lord.



The presence of the Lord

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Island Records – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=34176558