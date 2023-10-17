In het bijzijn van de Heer

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Men moest naar Hyde Park komen voor het concert van “een supergroep”, in blind vertrouwen. Maar wat past beter bij een kortstondig bestaande band genaamd Blind Faith dan dit nummer?

I have finally found a way to live
Just like I never did before.
I know that I don’t have much to give,
But I can open any door.
Everybody knows the secret,
Everybody knows the score.
I have finally found a way to live
In the colour of the Lord.

I have finally found a place to live
Just like I never did before.
And I know I don’t have much to give,
But soon I’ll open any door.
Everybody knows the secret,
Everybody knows the score.
I have finally found a place to live
In the presence of the Lord.
In the presence of the Lord.

I have finally found a way to live
Just like I never did before.
And I know I don’t have much to give,
But I can open any door.
Everybody knows the secret,
I said everybody knows the score.
I have finally found a way to live
In the colour of the Lord.
In the colour of the Lord.


The presence of the Lord

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Island Records – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=34176558

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)