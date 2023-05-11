Ik zeg het zonder berouw, ik blijf mijn vent trouw

Hoe bijzonder het was dat Motown in de gesegregeerde VS de brug kon slaan van “zwarte” muziek naar de alomvattende door “wit” overheerste muziekmarkt – het is een bijna terloopse opmerking in het boek over Woke van Susan Neiman. Het was niet vanzelfsprekend!

Dit werd nr.1 in de Hot100, het was ook zo’n beetje de eerste grote Motownhit in het VK en wat was het goed… Tevens een eerste proeve van de woordsmederij van Smokey Robinson.

Mijn eigen kennismaking met Motown, 1964.

Nothing you can say can tear me away

From my guy

Nothing you could do, ‘cause I’m stuck like glue

To my guy

I’m sticking to my guy like a stamp to a letter

Like birds of a feather we stick together

I’m tellin’ you from the start

I can’t be torn apart from my guy

Nothing you could do could make me be untrue

To my guy (my guy)

Nothing you could buy could make me tell a lie

To my guy (my guy)

I gave my guy my word of honor

To be faithful and I’m gonna

You’d best be believing

I won’t be deceiving my guy

As a matter of opinion, I think he’s tops

My opinion is he’s the cream of the crop

As a matter of taste to be exact

He’s my ideal as a matter of fact

No muscle bound man could take my hand

From my guy (my guy)

No handsome face could ever take the place

Of my guy (my guy)

He may not be a movie star

But when it comes to being happy, we are

There’s not a man today who can take me away

From my guy

No muscle bound man could take my hand

From my guy (my guy)

No handsome face could ever take the place

Of my guy (my guy)

He may not be a movie star

But when it comes to being happy, we are

There’s not a man today who can take me away

From my guy (what’cha say?)

There’s not a man today who could take me away

From my guy (Tell me more!)

There’s not a man today who could take me away

From my guy



My guy, Mary Wells

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Photo by James Kriegsmann, New York – eBayfrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=38586415