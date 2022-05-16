Helemaal verkikkerd op jou

Deze blue eyed-soulklassieker is nog niet langsgeweest. Mea culpa natuurlijk vooral. Nee, het is niet geproduceerd door Spector, en het is geschreven door de broer en zus die het uitvoeren en het mag een goedbewaard geheim heten na 56 jaar hoewel het op de hoogte van That loving feeling is. Maar misschien komt mijn verkleefdheid doordat het uit de dagen is waarin ik voor het eerst letterlijk hopeloos verliefd was.

I just can’t get enough of you baby,

There just ain’t enough of you to go around.

Just when I’m needin’ you baby,

You ain’t nowhere to be found.

Baby, it’s gettin’ me down

Because I’m all strung out on you baby,

all strung out on you baby,

all strung out on you baby,

Oh, maybe, maybe someday you’ll love me too,

Maybe, maybe I don’t know what to do.

Baby, baby, I’m all strung out on you.

It hurts when you needle me baby (it hurts when you needle me)

But I’d rather have the pain than lose your love.

I know you’re no good for me baby

But I keep trampin’ around, trackin’ you all over town

Because I’m all strung out on you baby,

all strung out on you baby,

all strung out on you baby,

Oh, maybe,maybe someday you’ll love me too,

Maybe, maybe I don’t know what to do.

Baby, baby, I’m all strung out on you.

I love you (I love you) (I love you) (I love you)

Just the way you are.

Like a spinnin’ shinin’ star:

I’m gonn’a get you someday,

And you’ll never go away.

Because I’m all strung out on you baby,

all strung out on you baby,

all strung out on you baby

Oh, baby, baby, someday you’ll love me, too

Baby, baby, I don’t see but I’m all strung out on you baby.

All strung out on you baby,

All strung out on you baby,

All strung out on you baby.

All strung out on you baby,

All strung out. . .



All strung out, Nino Tempo & April Stevens, 1966

– April uitgelicht: By KRLA Beat Publications-page 2 – KRLA Beat page 12, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=109993417

En hier is Nino (By KRLA Beat Publications-page 2 – KRLA Beat page 12, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=109993400)

