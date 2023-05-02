Gordon Lightfoot overleden

De Canadese zanger-songschrijver Gordon Lightfoot is gisteren op 84-jarige leeftijd overleden in een ziekenhuis in Toronto. Een doodsoorzaak is niet bekend gemaakt, maar Lightfoot worstelde al heel lang met zijn gezondheid. In 2002 lag hij na een maagbloeding twee maanden in coma.
Lightfoot wordt her en der omschreven als een folkzanger, maar dat geldt eigenlijk alleen voor het eerste deel van zijn carrière. Aan het eind van de jaren ’60 was de Noord-Amerikaanse folkscene commercieel op zijn retour, waarop Lightfoot en veel andere folkartiesten de bakens noodgedwongen verzetten. De stijlverandering naar wat misschien het best omschreven kan worden als ‘folkpop’ leverde Lightfoot in de jaren ’70 een hele trits hits op, niet alleen in Canada, maar ook in de VS.
Het woord ‘pop’ heeft een wat negatieve betekenis gekregen, maar dat is (vaak) ten onrechte. ‘Pop’ kan heel smaak- en stijlvol zijn, iets wat bij Lightfoot eigenlijk altijd het geval is. De Canadese singer-songwriter had een prima oor voor een goede melodie en behoorde als tekstschrijver tot de absolute top, een mening die gedeeld wordt door Bob Dylan en Joni Mitchell.
Gordon Lightfoot was bovenal een Canadese songschrijver. Hij heeft het geprobeerd in de VS, maar in tegenstelling tot landgenoten als Joni Mitchell, Robbie Robertson en Neil Young kon hij er niet aarden. Hij stierf naar eigen zeggen van de heimwee en vertrok al spoedig weer naar Canada. Met de internationale successen werd het in de loop van de jaren ’80 minder, maar in Canada groeide hij uit tot een nationaal monument.
Arnold’s favoriet, The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald. Lightfoot schreef de song toen hij in de krant een bericht las over het ertsschip Edmund Fitzgerald dat in 1975 tijdens een zware storm op Lake Superior zonk. Alle 29 opvarenden kwamen daarbij om het leven:
Rob Bloemkolk’s keuze, If You Could Read My Mind. Een van Lightfoot’s donkerste songs, over het uiteenvallen van zijn huwelijk:
Mijn keuze, Canadian Railroad Trilogy, de perfecte illustratie van Lightfoot’s vermogen een verhaal te vertellen en de aandacht van de luisteraar vast te houden. Waarom deze ode aan zijn geboorteland het nog niet tot volkslied heeft geschopt is mij een raadsel:
[Part I]
[Verse 1]
There was a time in this fair land when the railroad did not run
When the wild majestic mountains stood alone against the sun
Long before the white men and long before the wheel
When the green dark forest was too silent to be real
[Verse 2]
But time has no beginnings and history has no bounds
As to this verdant country they came from all around
They sailed upon her waterways and they walked the forests tall
Built the mines, mills and the factories for the good of us all
[Verse 3]
And whеn the young man’s fancy was turning to the spring
The railroad mеn grew restless for to hear the hammers ring
Their minds were overflowing with the visions of their day
And many a fortune lost and won and many a debt to pay
[Part II]
[Verse 1]
For they looked in the future and what did they see?
They saw an iron road runnin’ from the sea to the sea
Bringin’ the goods to a young growin’ land
All up through the seaports and into their hands
[Bridge]
Look away said they across this mighty land
From the eastern shore to the western strand
[Verse 2]
Bring in the workers and bring up the rails
We gotta lay down the tracks and tear up the trails
Open ‘er heart let the life blood flow
Gotta get on our way ‘cause we’re movin’ too slow
[Verse 2]
Bring in the workers and bring up the rails
We’re gonna lay down the tracks and tear up the trails
Open ‘er heart let the life blood flow
Gotta get on our way ‘cause we’re movin’ too slow
Get on our way ‘cause we’re movin’ too slow
[Part III]
[Verse 1]
Behind the blue Rockies the sun is declinin’
The stars, they come stealin’ at the close of the day
Across the wide prairie our loved ones lie sleeping
Beyond the dark oceans in a place far away
[Verse 2]
We are the navvies who work upon the railway
Swingin’ our hammers in the bright blazin’ sun
Livin’ on stew and drinkin’ bad whiskey
Bendin’ our backs ’til the long days are done
[Verse 3]
We are the navvies who work upon the railway
Swingin’ our hammers in the bright blazin’ sun
Layin’ down track and buildin’ the bridges
Bendin’ our backs ’til the railroad is done
[Part II Reprise]
[Verse 3]
So over the mountains and over the plains
Into the muskeg and into the rain
Up the St. Lawrence all the way to Gaspé
Swingin’ our hammers and drawin’ our pay
Layin’ ‘em in and tyin’ ‘em down
Away to the bunkhouse and into the town
A dollar a day and a place for my head
A drink to the livin’, a toast to the dead[Interlude]
Oh, the song of the future has been sung
All the battles have been won
On the mountain tops we stand
All the world at our command
We have opened up the soil
With our teardrops and our toil[Part I Reprise][Verse 1]
For there was a time in this fair land
When the railroad did not run
When the wild majestic mountains stood alone against the sun
Long before the white men and long before the wheel
When the green dark forest was too silent to be real
When the green dark forest was too silent to be real
And many are the dead men
Too silent to be real
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Piedmontstyle at en.wikipedia, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3939185