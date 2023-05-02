Gordon Lightfoot overleden

De Canadese zanger-songschrijver Gordon Lightfoot is gisteren op 84-jarige leeftijd overleden in een ziekenhuis in Toronto. Een doodsoorzaak is niet bekend gemaakt, maar Lightfoot worstelde al heel lang met zijn gezondheid. In 2002 lag hij na een maagbloeding twee maanden in coma.

Lightfoot wordt her en der omschreven als een folkzanger, maar dat geldt eigenlijk alleen voor het eerste deel van zijn carrière. Aan het eind van de jaren ’60 was de Noord-Amerikaanse folkscene commercieel op zijn retour, waarop Lightfoot en veel andere folkartiesten de bakens noodgedwongen verzetten. De stijlverandering naar wat misschien het best omschreven kan worden als ‘folkpop’ leverde Lightfoot in de jaren ’70 een hele trits hits op, niet alleen in Canada, maar ook in de VS.

Het woord ‘pop’ heeft een wat negatieve betekenis gekregen, maar dat is (vaak) ten onrechte. ‘Pop’ kan heel smaak- en stijlvol zijn, iets wat bij Lightfoot eigenlijk altijd het geval is. De Canadese singer-songwriter had een prima oor voor een goede melodie en behoorde als tekstschrijver tot de absolute top, een mening die gedeeld wordt door Bob Dylan en Joni Mitchell.

Gordon Lightfoot was bovenal een Canadese songschrijver. Hij heeft het geprobeerd in de VS, maar in tegenstelling tot landgenoten als Joni Mitchell, Robbie Robertson en Neil Young kon hij er niet aarden. Hij stierf naar eigen zeggen van de heimwee en vertrok al spoedig weer naar Canada. Met de internationale successen werd het in de loop van de jaren ’80 minder, maar in Canada groeide hij uit tot een nationaal monument.

Arnold’s favoriet, The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald. Lightfoot schreef de song toen hij in de krant een bericht las over het ertsschip Edmund Fitzgerald dat in 1975 tijdens een zware storm op Lake Superior zonk. Alle 29 opvarenden kwamen daarbij om het leven:

Rob Bloemkolk’s keuze, If You Could Read My Mind. Een van Lightfoot’s donkerste songs, over het uiteenvallen van zijn huwelijk:

Mijn keuze, Canadian Railroad Trilogy, de perfecte illustratie van Lightfoot’s vermogen een verhaal te vertellen en de aandacht van de luisteraar vast te houden. Waarom deze ode aan zijn geboorteland het nog niet tot volkslied heeft geschopt is mij een raadsel:

[Part I] [Verse 1]

There was a time in this fair land when the railroad did not run

When the wild majestic mountains stood alone against the sun

Long before the white men and long before the wheel

When the green dark forest was too silent to be real [Verse 2]

But time has no beginnings and history has no bounds

As to this verdant country they came from all around

They sailed upon her waterways and they walked the forests tall

Built the mines, mills and the factories for the good of us all

[Verse 3]

And whеn the young man’s fancy was turning to the spring

The railroad mеn grew restless for to hear the hammers ring

Their minds were overflowing with the visions of their day

And many a fortune lost and won and many a debt to pay [Part II] [Verse 1]

For they looked in the future and what did they see?

They saw an iron road runnin’ from the sea to the sea

Bringin’ the goods to a young growin’ land

All up through the seaports and into their hands [Bridge]

Look away said they across this mighty land

From the eastern shore to the western strand [Verse 2]

Bring in the workers and bring up the rails

We gotta lay down the tracks and tear up the trails

Open ‘er heart let the life blood flow

Gotta get on our way ‘cause we’re movin’ too slow [Verse 2]

Bring in the workers and bring up the rails

We’re gonna lay down the tracks and tear up the trails

Open ‘er heart let the life blood flow

Gotta get on our way ‘cause we’re movin’ too slow

Get on our way ‘cause we’re movin’ too slow

[Part III] [Verse 1]

Behind the blue Rockies the sun is declinin’

The stars, they come stealin’ at the close of the day

Across the wide prairie our loved ones lie sleeping

Beyond the dark oceans in a place far away [Verse 2]

We are the navvies who work upon the railway

Swingin’ our hammers in the bright blazin’ sun

Livin’ on stew and drinkin’ bad whiskey

Bendin’ our backs ’til the long days are done [Verse 3]

We are the navvies who work upon the railway

Swingin’ our hammers in the bright blazin’ sun

Layin’ down track and buildin’ the bridges

Bendin’ our backs ’til the railroad is done [Part II Reprise] [Verse 3]

So over the mountains and over the plains

Into the muskeg and into the rain

Up the St. Lawrence all the way to Gaspé

Swingin’ our hammers and drawin’ our pay

[Verse 4]

Layin’ ‘em in and tyin’ ‘em down

Away to the bunkhouse and into the town

A dollar a day and a place for my head

A drink to the livin’, a toast to the dead[Interlude]

Oh, the song of the future has been sung

All the battles have been won

On the mountain tops we stand

All the world at our command

We have opened up the soil

With our teardrops and our toil[Part I Reprise][Verse 1]

For there was a time in this fair land

When the railroad did not run

When the wild majestic mountains stood alone against the sun

Long before the white men and long before the wheel

When the green dark forest was too silent to be real

When the green dark forest was too silent to be real

And many are the dead men

Too silent to be real

