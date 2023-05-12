Dit mij onbekende lied wordt door vrouwelijke scholieren en studenten in groepsverband gezongen in Iran, bij wijze van opstandige uiting. Het is vrouwen verboden muziek te maken, te zingen of te dansen in het openbaar (studeren mogen ze dan wel, het regime is geen “taliban”).

Nou, bij dezen dan.

They are the #believers – They are the #leaders .

Student:innen im Iran riskieren eine Gefängnisstrafe, wenn sie in der Pause gemeinsam "Believer" von @Imaginedragons singen. Diese Generation wird das Regime besiegen. Sie hören niemals auf. Diesmal ist es anders ‼️ pic.twitter.com/vrJP0PrZD5 — Woman.Life.Freedom Austria (@WLF_Austria) May 12, 2023

Believer, Imagine Dragons

Drew de F Fawkes – Imagine Dragons, Roundhouse, London, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=61458644