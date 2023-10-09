Geliefde dingen. Nummers 2 in de lijsten, deel 1

And the band played on…

Hoe dan ook, de muziek gaat door. De eerste helft van de nummers 2 in de lijstebrij.

Pyt:



Desolation Row, Bob Dylan

@dadaland:



It ain’t fair, feat. Bilal

Gabriëlle:



My favorite things, John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy

Laurent:



Eruption, Focus

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Gelderen, Hugo van / Anefo – [1] Dutch National Archives, The Hague, Fotocollectie Algemeen Nederlands Persbureau (ANeFo), 1945-1989, Nummer toegang 2.24.01.05 Bestanddeelnummer 915-6748, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=128970849