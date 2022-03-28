Geen kaartje nodig, dank slechts de Heer. Alternatieve 1861-1880

Arnold J. van der Kluft


1861. Sleaford Mods – Liveable shit
1862. Suicide – Dance


1863. Alan Vega – Fireball (Mutant disco edit)
1864. Son Volt – Tear stained eye


1865. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – And no more shall we part
1866. Impressions – People get ready


1867. Elmore James – Dust my broom
1868. Time Zone – World destruction


1869. MC900 ft. Jesus – But if you go
1870. Jesus Jones – Info Freako


1871. Meat Beat Manifesto – Mindstream
1872. Sepultura – Biotech is Godzilla


1873. Ministry – Stigmata
1874. Birthday Party – Junkyard


1875. Go-Betweens – Was there anything I could do?
1876. The Pop Group – Where there’s a will


1877. Genesis – Firth of Fifth
1878. Heaven 17 – We don’t need this fascist groove thing


1879. Hüsker Dü – Could you be the one?
1880. TC Matic – Putain Putain

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.