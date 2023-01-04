Garagerockklassieker du jour: Mona Lisa

Kraaijeveld werd in 1970 opgericht door de broertjes Arti en Frank Kraaijeveld, kort nadat ze The Bintangs, de ruigste rockband van Nederland, hadden verlaten. Qua ruigheid deed Kraaijeveld er nog een flinke schep bovenop, zoals blijkt uit deze bewerking van Nat King Cole’s Mona Lisa. De in 1965 overleden Cole heeft zich waarschijnlijk in zijn graf omgedraaid, maar leuk is de versie van de Beverwijkse broertjes wél.

Commercieel heeft Kraaijeveld nooit potten weten te breken. Mona Lisa was een kleine hit, maar de andere singles deden vrijwel niks. Arti overleed in 2018, Frank treedt nog steeds op met The Bintangs. In 2021 verscheen er zelfs een nieuw album, dat goede recensies kreeg. Petje af.

Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa, men have named you

You’re so like the lady with the mystic smile

Is it only ‘cause you’re lonely they have blamed you?

For that Mona Lisa strangeness in your smile?

Do you smile to tempt a lover, Mona Lisa?

Or is this your way to hide a broken heart?

Many dreams have been brought to your doorstep

They just lie there and they die there

Are you warm, are you real, Mona Lisa?

Or just a cold and lonely lovely work of art?

Do you smile to tempt a lover, Mona Lisa?

Or is this your way to hide a broken heart?

Many dreams have been brought to your doorstep

They just lie there and they die there

Are you warm, are you real, Mona Lisa?

Or just a cold and lonely lovely work of art?

Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa

Een rockabillyversie, Carl Mann

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Leonardo da Vinci – Cropped and relevelled from File:Mona Lisa, by Leonardo da Vinci, from C2RMF.jpg. Originally C2RMF: Galerie de tableaux en très haute définition: image page, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15442524