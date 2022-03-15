Folkklassieker du jour: The Sea

Sandy Denny’s The Sea is de beste en meeste succesvolle song van het debuutalbum van de Engelse folkband Fotheringay. Sandy vormde Fotheringay in 1970, na haar vertrek uit Fairport Convention. De platenmaatschappij had grote verwachtingen van de band – Sandy was na het succes van Liege and Lief dé ster van de Britse folkscene – maar toen de verkoop van het album tegenviel werd de druk op Sandy een solocarrière te beginnen stevig opgevoerd. Begin 1971 werd Fotheringay ontbonden.



Do I ever wonder? You don’t know

You’ll never follow, and I’ll never show

D’you see the water and watch it flow

And float an empty shell

And you think that I’m hiding from the island

You’ve a fault in your senses. Can you feel it now?

Time? What is that? I’ve no time to care

I’ve lived for a long while nearly everywhere

You will be taken, everyone, you ladies and you gentlemen

Fall and listen with your ears upon the paving stone

Is that what you hear? The coming of the sea?

Sea flows under your doors in London town

And all your defences are all broken down

You laugh at me on funny days, but mine’s the slight of hand

Don’t you know I am a joker, a deceiver?

And I’m waiting for the land

