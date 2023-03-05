Folkklassieker du jour: My Blakean Year

De Engelse dichter William Blake (1757-1827) is één van de meest merkwaardige – en ook fascinerende – karakters uit de Britse geschiedenis. Blake nam het op voor slaven en het net ontstane industriële proletariaat, had een gruwelijke hekel aan religieuze instituties (maar was een diep religieus mens), bewonderde de Franse en Amerikaanse revoluties en haatte de Industriële Revolutie die het Engelse landschap vernietigde. Bovenal koesterde hij een diepe afkeer van het rationalisme en het materialisme die zo kenmerkend waren voor de 18e eeuw. Hij háátte Newton en de moderne natuurwetenschappen die de – volgens Blake – mooiste en belangrijkste menselijke eigenschap, de verbeelding, om zeep hielpen.
Zijn tijdgenoten vonden Blake maar een rare man en enige erkenning heeft hij tijdens zijn leven dan ook nooit gekregen. Ruim honderd jaar na zijn dood omschreef George Orwell Blake nog als ‘a genius’ maar ook ‘an outright lunatic’. Om eraan toe te voegen: “Blake was not a politician, but there is more understanding of the nature of capitalist society in a poem like ‘I wander through each charted street’ than in three-quarters of Socialist literature.”
Blake was in veel opzichten een outsider, wat deels verklaart waarom veel rockmusici – die graag mogen poseren als maatschappelijke outsiders – zich tot hem aangetrokken voelen. Meestal is het weinig meer dan pretentieuze bs (hallo, Jim Morrison), maar er zijn natuurlijk uitzonderingen. Van Morrison in een aantal songs, Dylan in Every Grain of Sand en Patti Smith in deze schitterende, acoustische versie van My Blakean Year: “So throw off your stupid cloak, embrace all that you fear/ For joy shall conquer all despair in my Blakean year”.
Persoonlijk geef ik de voorkeur aan bovenstaande versie, maar het origineel is ook heel mooi:
In my Blakean year
I was so disposed
Toward a mission yet unclear
Advancing pole by pole
Fortune breathed into my ear
Mouthed a simple ode
One road is paved in gold
One road is just a road
In my Blakean year
Such a woeful schism
The pain of our existence
Was not as I envisioned
Boots that trudged from track to track
Worn down to the sole
One road is paved in gold
One road is just a road
Boots that tramped from track to track
Worn down to the sole
One road was paved in gold
One road was just a road
In my Blakean year
Temptation but a hiss
Just a shallow spear
Robed in cowardice
Brace yourself
For bitter flack
For a life sublime
A labyrinth of riches
Never shall unwind
The threads that bind
The pilgrim’s sack
Are stitched
Into the Blakean back
So throw off your stupid cloak
Embrace all that you fear
For joy shall conquer all despair
In my Blakean year
So throw off your stupid cloak
Embrace all that you fear
For joy shall conquer all despair
In my Blakean year
Mercy hath a human heart
Pity a human face
Love a human form divine
And Peace a human dress
To Mercy, Pity, Peace, and Love
Oh pray in their distress
But Mercy shall embrace
Mercy shall embrace
Mercy
It is the Mercy
It is the Mercy
Mercy shall embrace
Mercy shall embrace
Mercy shall embrace
It is the Mercy
The Mercy