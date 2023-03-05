Folkklassieker du jour: My Blakean Year

De Engelse dichter William Blake (1757-1827) is één van de meest merkwaardige – en ook fascinerende – karakters uit de Britse geschiedenis. Blake nam het op voor slaven en het net ontstane industriële proletariaat, had een gruwelijke hekel aan religieuze instituties (maar was een diep religieus mens), bewonderde de Franse en Amerikaanse revoluties en haatte de Industriële Revolutie die het Engelse landschap vernietigde. Bovenal koesterde hij een diepe afkeer van het rationalisme en het materialisme die zo kenmerkend waren voor de 18e eeuw. Hij háátte Newton en de moderne natuurwetenschappen die de – volgens Blake – mooiste en belangrijkste menselijke eigenschap, de verbeelding, om zeep hielpen.

Zijn tijdgenoten vonden Blake maar een rare man en enige erkenning heeft hij tijdens zijn leven dan ook nooit gekregen. Ruim honderd jaar na zijn dood omschreef George Orwell Blake nog als ‘a genius’ maar ook ‘an outright lunatic’. Om eraan toe te voegen: “Blake was not a politician, but there is more understanding of the nature of capitalist society in a poem like ‘I wander through each charted street’ than in three-quarters of Socialist literature.”

Blake was in veel opzichten een outsider, wat deels verklaart waarom veel rockmusici – die graag mogen poseren als maatschappelijke outsiders – zich tot hem aangetrokken voelen. Meestal is het weinig meer dan pretentieuze bs (hallo, Jim Morrison), maar er zijn natuurlijk uitzonderingen. Van Morrison in een aantal songs, Dylan in Every Grain of Sand en Patti Smith in deze schitterende, acoustische versie van My Blakean Year: “So throw off your stupid cloak, embrace all that you fear/ For joy shall conquer all despair in my Blakean year”.

Persoonlijk geef ik de voorkeur aan bovenstaande versie, maar het origineel is ook heel mooi:

In my Blakean year

I was so disposed

Toward a mission yet unclear

Advancing pole by pole

Fortune breathed into my ear

Mouthed a simple ode

One road is paved in gold

One road is just a road

In my Blakean year

Such a woeful schism

The pain of our existence

Was not as I envisioned

Boots that trudged from track to track

Worn down to the sole

One road is paved in gold

One road is just a road

Boots that tramped from track to track

Worn down to the sole

One road was paved in gold

One road was just a road

In my Blakean year

Temptation but a hiss

Just a shallow spear

Robed in cowardice

Brace yourself

For bitter flack

For a life sublime

A labyrinth of riches

Never shall unwind

The threads that bind

The pilgrim’s sack

Are stitched

Into the Blakean back

So throw off your stupid cloak

Embrace all that you fear

For joy shall conquer all despair

In my Blakean year

So throw off your stupid cloak

Embrace all that you fear

For joy shall conquer all despair

In my Blakean year

Mercy hath a human heart

Pity a human face

Love a human form divine

And Peace a human dress

To Mercy, Pity, Peace, and Love

Oh pray in their distress

But Mercy shall embrace

Mercy shall embrace

Mercy

It is the Mercy

It is the Mercy

Mercy shall embrace

Mercy shall embrace

Mercy shall embrace

It is the Mercy

The Mercy