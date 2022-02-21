Folkklassieker du jour: Cold Missouri Waters

My name is Dodge

Cause it’s written on the chart there at the foot end of the bed

They think I’m blind or I can’t read it

I’ve read it every word, and every word it says is ‘death’

Thirteen crosses high above the cold Missouri waters

, but then you know thatSo, Confession – is that the reason that you cameGet it off my chest before I check out of the gameSince you mention it, well there’s thirteen things I’ll name

August ‘Forty-Nine, West Montana

The hottest day on record, the forest tinder dry

Lightning strikes in the mountains

I was crew chief at the jump base; I prepared those boys to fly

Into the drop zone, C-47 comes in low

Feel the tap upon your leg that tells you go

See the circle of that fire down below

Fifteen of us dropped above the cold Missouri waters

I gauged the fire – I’d seen bigger

So I ordered them to sidehill and we’d fight it from below

We’d have our backs to that river

We’d have it licked by morning even if we took it slow

But the fire crowned, it jumped the valley just ahead

There was no way down, we headed for the ridge instead

Too big to fight it, we’d have to fight that slope instead

Flames one step behind above the cold Missouri waters