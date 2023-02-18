Folkklassieker du jour: Blackleg Miner

Blackleg Miner is – zoals Wikipedia droogjes opmerkt – één van de “meer controversiële” Engelse folksongs. De song roept op tot het gebruik van geweld tegen stakingsbrekers en beschrijft tot in bloeddorstig detail hoe dat geweld eruit ziet: “Across the way they stretch a line/To catch the throat and break the spine/Of the dirty blackleg miner.”
Mijnwerkers waren al in de vroege 19e eeuw goed georganiseerd en stakingsbrekers werden in mijnwerkersgemeenschappen gezien als het laagste van het laagste. Begrijpelijk, want heel wat stakingen zijn mislukt door het optreden van stakingsbrekers.
Een precieze datering is moeilijk te geven, maar de song is waarschijnlijk geschreven naar aanleiding van de grote stakingen en lockouts in Northumberland in de jaren ’40 van de 19e eeuw. Tijdens de mijnwerkersstakingen van de jaren ’80 werd Steeleye Span’s versie gebruikt om door de politie beschermde stakingsbrekers van afstand te intimideren.
[Verse 1]
It’s in the evening after dark
When the blackleg miner creeps to work
With his moleskin pants and dirty shirt
There goes the blackleg miner
[Verse 2]
Well he grabs his duds and down he goes
To hew the coal that lies below
There’s not a woman in this town row
Will look at the blackleg miner
[Verse 3]
Oh Delaval is a terrible place
They rub wet clay in the blackleg’s face
And around the heaps they run a foot race
To catch the blackleg miner
[Verse 4]
And divvnt gan near the Seghill mine
Across the way they stretch a line
To catch the throat and break the spine
Of the dirty blackleg miner
[Verse 5]
They grab his duds and his picks as well
They hoy him down to the pit of hell
Down you go and fare ye well
You dirty blackleg miner
[Verse 1]
It’s in the evening after dark
When the blackleg miner creeps to work
With his moleskin pants and dirty shirt
There goes the blackleg miner
[Verse 6]
So join the union while you may
Don’t wait till your dying day
For that may not be far away
You dirty blackleg miner
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Roger Cornfoot, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3902474