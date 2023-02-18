Folkklassieker du jour: Blackleg Miner

Blackleg Miner is – zoals Wikipedia droogjes opmerkt – één van de “meer controversiële” Engelse folksongs. De song roept op tot het gebruik van geweld tegen stakingsbrekers en beschrijft tot in bloeddorstig detail hoe dat geweld eruit ziet: “Across the way they stretch a line/To catch the throat and break the spine/Of the dirty blackleg miner.”

Mijnwerkers waren al in de vroege 19e eeuw goed georganiseerd en stakingsbrekers werden in mijnwerkersgemeenschappen gezien als het laagste van het laagste. Begrijpelijk, want heel wat stakingen zijn mislukt door het optreden van stakingsbrekers.

Een precieze datering is moeilijk te geven, maar de song is waarschijnlijk geschreven naar aanleiding van de grote stakingen en lockouts in Northumberland in de jaren ’40 van de 19e eeuw. Tijdens de mijnwerkersstakingen van de jaren ’80 werd Steeleye Span’s versie gebruikt om door de politie beschermde stakingsbrekers van afstand te intimideren.

[Verse 1] It’s in the evening after dark

When the blackleg miner creeps to work

With his moleskin pants and dirty shirt

There goes the blackleg miner

[Verse 2]

Well he grabs his duds and down he goes

To hew the coal that lies below

There’s not a woman in this town row

Will look at the blackleg miner

[Verse 3]

Oh Delaval is a terrible place

They rub wet clay in the blackleg’s face

And around the heaps they run a foot race

To catch the blackleg miner

[Verse 4]

And divvnt gan near the Seghill mine

Across the way they stretch a line

To catch the throat and break the spine

Of the dirty blackleg miner

[Verse 5]

They grab his duds and his picks as well

They hoy him down to the pit of hell

Down you go and fare ye well

You dirty blackleg miner

[Verse 1]

It’s in the evening after dark

When the blackleg miner creeps to work

With his moleskin pants and dirty shirt

There goes the blackleg miner

[Verse 6]

So join the union while you may

Don’t wait till your dying day

For that may not be far away

You dirty blackleg miner

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Roger Cornfoot, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3902474