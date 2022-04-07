Folk/reggaeklassieker du jour: Black And White

Black And White werd in 1954 geschreven door David Arkin en Earl Robinson, n.a.v. een uitspraak van het Amerikaanse Hooggerechtshof dat etnische segregatie op scholen ongrondwettelijk is. Pete Seeger zette de song in 1956 voor het eerst op de plaat, maar de bekendste versies zijn ongetwijfeld die van Three Dog Night en de Britse reggaeband Greyhound. Helaas verwijderden Three Dog Night en Greyhound het tweede couplet van de song, waarin specifiek verwezen wordt naar het vonnis van het hooggerechtshof.
Together we learn to read and write
To read and write
And now a child can understand
This is the law of all the land
All the land[Chorus with child’s voice]:
Oh, the ink is black, the page is white
Together we learn to read and write
To read and writeTheir robes were black, their heads were white
The schoolroom doors were closed so tight
Wеre closed up tight
Nine judgеs all, set down their names
To end the years and years of shame
Years of shame
[Chorus with child’s voice]:
Their robes were black, their heads were white
The words stand out so clear and bright
So clear and brightAnd now at last, we plainly see
The alphabet of liberty
Liberty[Chorus with child’s voice]:
Oh, the slate is black, the chalk is white
Together we learn to read and write
To read and write
Oh, a child is black, or a child is white
The whole world looks upon the sight
What a beautiful sight
For very well, the whole world knows
That this is the way that freedom grows
Freedom grows
[Chorus with child’s voice]:
Oh, a child is black, or a child is white
Oh, the world is black, and the world is white
It turns by day and turns by night
It turns by night
Can make his station in the sun
In the sun[Chorus with child’s voice]:
Oh, the ink is black, the page is white
Together we learn to read and write
To read and write
And now a child can understand
That this is the love of all the land
All the landOh, the ink is black, the page is white
Together we learn to read and write
To read and write
De eerste reggaeversie, de Maytones 1970: