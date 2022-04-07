Folk/reggaeklassieker du jour: Black And White

Black And White werd in 1954 geschreven door David Arkin en Earl Robinson, n.a.v. een uitspraak van het Amerikaanse Hooggerechtshof dat etnische segregatie op scholen ongrondwettelijk is. Pete Seeger zette de song in 1956 voor het eerst op de plaat, maar de bekendste versies zijn ongetwijfeld die van Three Dog Night en de Britse reggaeband Greyhound. Helaas verwijderden Three Dog Night en Greyhound het tweede couplet van de song, waarin specifiek verwezen wordt naar het vonnis van het hooggerechtshof.



Together we learn to read and write

And now a child can understand

This is the law of all the land

Oh, the ink is black, the page is white

Wеre closed up tight Oh, the ink is black, the page is whiteTogether we learn to read and writeTo read and writeAnd now a child can understandThis is the law of all the landAll the land[Chorus with child’s voice]:Oh, the ink is black, the page is whiteTogether we learn to read and writeTo read and writeTheir robes were black, their heads were whiteThe schoolroom doors were closed so tightWеre closed up tight Nine judgеs all, set down their names

To end the years and years of shame

The words stand out so clear and bright

The alphabet of liberty

Oh, the slate is black, the chalk is white

The whole world looks upon the sight

That this is the way that freedom grows

Oh, a child is black, or a child is white Oh, the world is black, and the world is white

It turns by day and turns by night

Can make his station in the sun

Oh, the ink is black, the page is white

And now a child can understand

That this is the love of all the land

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Dxede5x Photo taken by Anthony Pepitone – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4534720