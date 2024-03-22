Financiële shitshow Trump lijkt een aanvang te nemen

De financiële problemen voor Donald Trump beginnen heel concreet te worden, nu Attorney General van New York Letitia James een pandrecht gelegd heeft op het landgoed Seven Springs van de familie Trump.

Dus als dat half miljard er maandag niet is krijgt de staat New York het recht dat landgoed te verkopen.

Ironischerwijze is juist dat landgoed ook gebruikt voor meerdere van de vele frauduleuze praktijken van Trump:

Seven Springs was one of several real estate ventures that factored into the AG’s bank fraud case against the former president. For years, Trump failed in his attempts to develop the property into a luxury golf course and slice up the land into expensive mansions for sale. The property—which is filled with red oaks, sugar maples, and huckleberry bushes—spans three towns, and residents in each one successfully blocked his plans to bulldoze the forests there to achieve his dream.

In the end, Trump opted to donate much of the land to conservation. But investigators said he snagged an unfairly large charitable tax write-off by overestimating the value of the land. (Daily Beast)