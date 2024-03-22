Financiële shitshow Trump lijkt een aanvang te nemen

De financiële problemen voor Donald Trump beginnen heel concreet te worden, nu Attorney General van New York Letitia James een pandrecht gelegd heeft op het landgoed Seven Springs van de familie Trump.
Met pandrecht geeft u uw bank of geldschieter meer zekerheid dat hij zijn geld terugkrijgt. Dit doet u door bezittingen in onderpand te geven. Als u de lening niet kunt terugbetalen, heeft uw bank het recht om deze bezittingen te verkopen.(KvK)
Dus als dat half miljard er maandag niet is krijgt de staat New York het recht dat landgoed te verkopen.
Ironischerwijze is juist dat landgoed ook gebruikt voor meerdere van de vele frauduleuze praktijken van Trump:
Seven Springs was one of several real estate ventures that factored into the AG’s bank fraud case against the former president. For years, Trump failed in his attempts to develop the property into a luxury golf course and slice up the land into expensive mansions for sale. The property—which is filled with red oaks, sugar maples, and huckleberry bushes—spans three towns, and residents in each one successfully blocked his plans to bulldoze the forests there to achieve his dream.
In the end, Trump opted to donate much of the land to conservation. But investigators said he snagged an unfairly large charitable tax write-off by overestimating the value of the land. (Daily Beast)
De door Trump opgegeven waarde van het landgoed heeft gevarieerd tussen de 50 en 290 miljoen dollar, al naar gelang wat op dat moment het beste uitkwam. Precies het soort fraude waardoor hij Seven Springs nu kwijt kan raken.
(Afbeelding: Videostill uit One on One Laura Ingraham 31 augustus 2020)