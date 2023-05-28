Elon Musk citeert veroordeelde nazi

Twitteropperhoofd Elon Musk maakt al een tijdje geen geheim meer van zijn poiltieke voorkeur, maar tegenwoordig loopt het echt helemaal de spuigaten uit:

Het citaat is niet van Voltaire, maar van de Amerikaanse neonazi Kevin Arnold Strom. Het is afkomstig uit zijn essay All America Must Know the Terror that is Upon Us en verwijst naar Joden:

To determine the true rulers of any society, all you must do is ask yourself this question: Who is it that I am not permitted to criticize? We all know who it is that we are not permitted to criticize. We all know who it is that it is a sin to criticize. Sodomy is no longer a sin in America. Treason, and burning and spitting and urinating on the American flag is no longer a sin in America. Gross desecration of Catholic or Protestant religious symbols is no longer a sin in America. Cop-killing is no longer a sin in America – it is celebrated in rap “music.” The degradation of beautiful young girls in disgusting pornography is no longer a sin in America. The killing by the multiple millions of the next generation in the womb is no longer a sin in America. But anti-semitism is the ultimate sin in America. But as things get worse and worse, we are losing our fear of this silly word. We all know who it is that controls the wealth of our nation through their exchanges and counting-houses in New York. We all know who it is that has deformed the minds of two generations of Americans with their television programs.

De in 1956 geboren Strom werd in ’82 lid van de nazi-organisatie National Alliance. In 2005 kreeg Strom ruzie met de leiders van de beweging en werd hij op straat geschopt, waarna hij de National Vanguard oprichtte. De uit de National Vanguard voortgekomen White People’s Party was geen lang leven beschoren, maar wist wel de aandacht op zich te vestigen met het voorstel “het blanke ras” op de lijst met bedreigde diersoorten te zetten.

In 2006 stapte Strom weer uit de National Vanguard. Een jaar later wist hij opnieuw de aandacht op zich te vestigen, dit keer omdat de politie kinderporno op zijn computer vond. Overigens niet de eerste en bepaald ook niet de laatste keer dat een extreemrechtse activist met de virtuele hand in een kinderbroekje betrapt werd. Strom bracht 23 maanden in de gevangenis door en staat nog tot eind 2023 onder toezicht.

Tot niemands verbazing kreeg Musk meteen bijval van precies degenen waarvan je dat verwacht:

Niet dat Elmo daar wakker van ligt, want op 7 november tweette hij exact dezelfde meme, een tweet die hij verwijderde toen men hem op de bron van het citaat wees. Blijkbaar denkt Musk dat hij er nú wel mee wegkomt.

Er is bij Musk dus geen sprake van onwetendheid, maar zelfs als dat wél het geval zou zijn, is het geen excuus:

There is no meaningful distinction between these two. All this exercise does is distract from the damage it causes to Jews. Intentions literally have nothing to do with it if you can’t actually distinguish between a conscious and an ignorant antisemite. https://t.co/xin8hVMYvp — Elad Nehorai (@EladNehorai) May 28, 2023

