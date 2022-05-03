Eindeloze slaap

Bij het bericht dat Naomi Judd een dag voordat zij met haar dochter in de Country Hall of Fame zou worden opgenomen een einde aan haar leven heeft gemaakt moet ik wel denken aan deze single van het duo.

Het origineel is van rockabillyzanger Jody Reynolds die het ook geschreven heeft, 1958.

Was het maar zo makkelijk als in dit verhaal.

The night was black, rain fallin’ down;

Looked for my baby, he’s nowhere around.

Traced his footsteps down to the shore,

‘Fraid he’s gone forever more.

I looked at the sea and it seemed to say,

“I took your baby from you away.”

I heard a voice cryin’ in the deep,

“Come join me baby in my Endless Sleep.”

Why did we quarrel, why did we fight?

Why did I leave him alone tonight?

That’s why his footsteps ran into the sea

That’s why my baby has gone from me.

I looked at the sea and it seemed to say,

“I took your baby from you away.”

I heard a voice cryin’ in the deep,

“Come join me baby in my Endless Sleep.”

Ran in the water, heart full of fear,

There in the breakers I saw him near;

Reached for my darlin’, held him to me,

Stole him away from the angry sea.

I looked at the sea and it seemed to say,

“You took your baby from me away.”

My heart cried out, “He’s mine to keep.”

I saved my baby from that Endless Sleep.



Endless sleep, 1985

Zij ruste in vrede

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By State Farm – Flickr: Naomi Judd presenting the Military Dog Award Category, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117564718