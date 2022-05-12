Een glazen hart

Het nummer zou gemakkelijk te ontlopen zijn geweest, maar via Youtube kwam het naar mij toe: de Nederlandse inzending voor het Eurovisiesongfestival. Ik gun S10 alle succes, het was al verrassend genoeg dat een tamelijk moeilijk lied in het Nederlands de finale haalde. We weten al wie er gaan winnen, nietwaar.
Inhoud van het lied en de gedachte erachter bespookt mij dezer dagen maar ik zal daar niets van zeggen verder. Misschien na zaterdag en misschien niet.
Oehoeahaa komt wel vaker voor, ik moet vooral aan dit nummer denken. Het heeft nr. 756 behaald in de Alternatieve Top-2000 zonder dat hier een filmpje is langsgekomen. Bij dezen. Ik dacht eerlijk gezegd dat het een cover is maar dat blijkt niet het geval.
Once I had a love and it was a gas
Soon turned out had a heart of glass
Seemed like the real thing, only to find
Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind
Once I had a love and it was divine
Soon found out I was losing my mind
It seemed like the real thing but I was so blind
Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind
In between
What I find is pleasing and I’m feeling fine
Love is so confusing there’s no peace of mind
If I fear I’m losing you it’s just no good
You teasing like you do
Once I had a love and it was a gas
Soon turned out had a heart of glass
Seemed like the real thing, only to find
Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind
Lost inside
Adorable illusion and I cannot hide
I’m the one you’re using, please don’t push me aside
We could’ve made it cruising, yeah
Yeah, riding high on love’s true bluish light
Once I had a love and it was a gas
Soon turned out to be a pain in the ass
Seemed like the real thing only to find
Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind
In between
What I find is pleasing and I’m feeling fine
Love is so confusing there’s no peace of mind
If I fear I’m losing you it’s just no good
You teasing like you do
Heart of glass, Blondie, 1979
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: still uit de video