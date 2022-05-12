Een glazen hart

Het nummer zou gemakkelijk te ontlopen zijn geweest, maar via Youtube kwam het naar mij toe: de Nederlandse inzending voor het Eurovisiesongfestival. Ik gun S10 alle succes, het was al verrassend genoeg dat een tamelijk moeilijk lied in het Nederlands de finale haalde. We weten al wie er gaan winnen, nietwaar.

Inhoud van het lied en de gedachte erachter bespookt mij dezer dagen maar ik zal daar niets van zeggen verder. Misschien na zaterdag en misschien niet.

Oehoeahaa komt wel vaker voor, ik moet vooral aan dit nummer denken. Het heeft nr. 756 behaald in de Alternatieve Top-2000 zonder dat hier een filmpje is langsgekomen. Bij dezen. Ik dacht eerlijk gezegd dat het een cover is maar dat blijkt niet het geval.

Once I had a love and it was a gas

Soon turned out had a heart of glass

Seemed like the real thing, only to find

Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind

Once I had a love and it was divine

Soon found out I was losing my mind

It seemed like the real thing but I was so blind

Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind

In between

What I find is pleasing and I’m feeling fine

Love is so confusing there’s no peace of mind

If I fear I’m losing you it’s just no good

You teasing like you do

Once I had a love and it was a gas

Soon turned out had a heart of glass

Seemed like the real thing, only to find

Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind

Lost inside

Adorable illusion and I cannot hide

I’m the one you’re using, please don’t push me aside

We could’ve made it cruising, yeah

Yeah, riding high on love’s true bluish light

Once I had a love and it was a gas

Soon turned out to be a pain in the ass

Seemed like the real thing only to find

Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind

In between

What I find is pleasing and I’m feeling fine

Love is so confusing there’s no peace of mind

If I fear I’m losing you it’s just no good

You teasing like you do



Heart of glass, Blondie, 1979

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: still uit de video