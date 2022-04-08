Een belediging van je oren

Een onvergetelijke afkondiging van Tony Allan van een nummer vergelijkbaar met dat van Bobby Rydell: They don’t make ‘em like this anymore, folks – thank goodness for that. Jaja, dat was in 1972 bij een retrospectief rock’n’rollprogramma..
Nog een enkele omwenteling zou de popmuziek meemaken en nu is het misschien niet voorbij maar wel heel anders. Jammer (Tony maakt het niet meer mee).
Een van de eerste singles van de Lovin’ Spoonful, als commentaar op die postrock.
I’ve been listening to my radio
For two or three years
And the music they’ve been playing is so doggone bad
That it’s offendin’ to my ears
But them kids come over from the Mersey river
Made us think back ’til then
So let’s put on our shoes
And think about the blues
And start all over again
With that good time music
Like we played so long ago,
Wo-oh don’t you know oh-yeah
With that good time music
Yes, it’s back on the radio
I don’t want no cryin’ violins
No sax or slide trombones
I don’t want no screaming ya-ya girls
And no honkin’ English horns
I don’t want no symphony orchestra
With the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
All I want is a guitar, a harp, and drum
Just to set my soul on fire
With that good time music
Like we played so long ago,
Wo-oh don’t you know oh-yeah
With that good time music
Yes, it’s back on the radio
Good time music, 1964
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Kama Sutra Records – Billboard page 9 21 August 1965Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons by User:We hope using CommonsHelper., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15366708