Een belediging van je oren

Een onvergetelijke afkondiging van Tony Allan van een nummer vergelijkbaar met dat van Bobby Rydell: They don’t make ‘em like this anymore, folks – thank goodness for that. Jaja, dat was in 1972 bij een retrospectief rock’n’rollprogramma..

Nog een enkele omwenteling zou de popmuziek meemaken en nu is het misschien niet voorbij maar wel heel anders. Jammer (Tony maakt het niet meer mee).

Een van de eerste singles van de Lovin’ Spoonful, als commentaar op die postrock.

I’ve been listening to my radio

For two or three years

And the music they’ve been playing is so doggone bad

That it’s offendin’ to my ears

But them kids come over from the Mersey river

Made us think back ’til then

So let’s put on our shoes

And think about the blues

And start all over again

With that good time music

Like we played so long ago,

Wo-oh don’t you know oh-yeah

With that good time music

Yes, it’s back on the radio

I don’t want no cryin’ violins

No sax or slide trombones

I don’t want no screaming ya-ya girls

And no honkin’ English horns

I don’t want no symphony orchestra

With the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

All I want is a guitar, a harp, and drum

Just to set my soul on fire

With that good time music

Like we played so long ago,

Wo-oh don’t you know oh-yeah

With that good time music

Yes, it’s back on the radio

Good time music, 1964

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Kama Sutra Records – Billboard page 9 21 August 1965Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons by User:We hope using CommonsHelper., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15366708