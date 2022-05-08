Dylanklassieker du jour: Subterranean Homesick Blues

Een nieuwe, door de bard zélf goedgekeurde versie van de beroemdste, meest iconische muziekclip uit de geschiedenis. Subterranean Homesick Blues is de openingstrack van Bringin’ It All Back Home, Dylan’s eerste (deels) elektrische album. De originele clip diende als opening van de film Dont Look Back, een documentaire van D.A. Pennebaker over Dylan’s Engelse tournee in 1965. In het origineel is Allen Ginsberg te zien, aan de remake werd meegewerkt door o.a. Bruce Springsteen, Jim Jarmusch en Wim Wenders. Klassieke song, klassieke clip, klassieke regels: You don’t need a weatherman/To know which way the wind blows.

Johnny’s in the basement

Mixing up the medicine

I’m on the pavement

Thinking about the government

The man in the trench coat

Badge out, laid off

Says he’s got a bad cough

Wants to get it paid off

Look out kid

It’s somethin’ you did

God knows when

But you’re doin’ it again

You better duck down the alley way

Lookin’ for a new friend

The man in the coon-skin cap

By the big pen

Wants eleven dollar bills

You only got ten

Maggie comes fleet foot

Face full of black soot

Talkin’ that the heat put

Plants in the bed but

The phone’s tapped anyway

Maggie says that many say

They must bust in early May

Orders from the D.A.

Look out kid

Don’t matter what you did

Walk on your tiptoes

Don’t try “No-Doz”

Better stay away from those

That carry around a fire hose

Keep a clean nose

Watch the plain clothes

You don’t need a weatherman

To know which way the wind blows

Get sick, get well

Hang around a ink well

Ring bell, hard to tell

If anything is goin’ to sell

Try hard, get barred

Get back, write braille

Get jailed, jump bail

Join the army, if you fail

Look out kid

You’re gonna get hit

But users, cheaters

Six-time losers

Hang around the theaters

Girl by the whirlpool

Lookin’ for a new fool

Don’t follow leaders

Watch the parkin’ meters

Ah get born, keep warm

Short pants, romance, learn to dance

Get dressed, get blessed

Try to be a success

Please her, please him, buy gifts

Don’t steal, don’t lift

Twenty years of schoolin’

And they put you on the day shift

Look out kid

They keep it all hid

Better jump down a manhole

Light yourself a candle

Don’t wear sandals

Try to avoid the scandals

Don’t wanna be a bum

You better chew gum

The pump don’t work

’Cause the vandals took the handles

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By The cover art can be obtained from Columbia Records., Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5394272