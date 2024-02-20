Dylanklassieker du jour: Not Dark Yet

Het geluid van een oudere man die zich bewust is geworden van zijn eigen sterfelijkheid en terugkijkt op zijn leven. Al te vrolijk wordt hij daar niet van (Behind every beautiful thing there’s been some kind of pain), maar Dylan en producer Daniel Lanois weten een sound te creëren die zowel spookachtig als troostrijk is. De regel I was born here and I’ll die here against my will is vrijwel letterlijk ontleend aan de Talmoed: And do not let your evil impulse assure you that the netherworld is a place of refuge for you;because against your will you were created, and against your will you were born, and against your will you live, and against your will you die, and against your will you are destined to give account and reckoning before the King of kings, the Holy One, blessed be He.

Kort na het opnemen van de song werd Dylan écht geconfronteerd met zijn eigen sterfelijkheid toen hij bijna overleed aan pericarditis (een ontstoken hartzakje). Inmiddels zijn we bijna 30 jaar verder en is Bob niet alleen nog steeds springlevend, maar steekt hij ook muzikaal in een prima vorm.

Shadows are fallin’ and I’ve been here all day

It’s too hot to sleep and time is runnin’ away

Feel like my soul has turned into steel

I’ve still got the scars that the sun didn’t heal

There’s not even room enough to be anywhere

It’s not dark yet but it’s gettin’ there.

Well, my sense of humanity has gone down the drain

Behind every beautiful thing there’s been some kind of pain

She wrote me a letter and she wrote it so kind

She put down in writin’ what was in her mind

I just don’t see why I should even care

It’s not dark yet but it’s gettin’ there.

Well, I’ve been to London and I been to gay Paris

I’ve followed the river and I got to the sea

I’ve been down on the bottom of the world full of lies

I ain’t lookin’ for nothin’ in anyone’s eyes

Sometimes my burden is more than I can bear

It’s not dark yet but it’s gettin’ there.

I was born here and I’ll die here against my will

I know it looks like I’m movin’ but I’m standin’ still

Every nerve in my body is so naked and numb

I can’t even remember what it was I came here to get away from

Don’t even hear the murmur of a prayer

It’s not dark yet but it’s gettin’ there.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Piedmontstyle at English Wikipedia, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3514865