Dylancover du jour: This Wheel’s On Fire

Een van de vele juweeltjes die Dylan en The Band in ’67 opnamen in de als studio ingerichte kelder van Big Pink. Dylan leverde de tekst van de song, Rick Danko, de basgitarist van The Band, de melodie. Het refrein is een coproductie.

Het origineel verscheen in 1975 op The Basement Tapes, de versie van The Band (zonder Dylan) op het debuutalbum Music From Big Pink uit 1968. This Wheel’s On Fire is talloze malen gecoverd, o.a. door The Byrds en Siouxsie & The Banshees. De ongetwijfeld bekendste cover is die van Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & Trinity uit 1968, die je hieronder vindt.

Al die covers leverden de schrijvers van de song veel geld op. Dylan was gewend flinke royalties te ontvangen, maar Danko bepaald niet. De $200.000 die op zijn bankrekening werd bijgeschreven opende de deur naar een leven vol sex, drugs en rock ’n roll (en dan vooral het tweede). Zoals Danko later eerlijk toe zou geven: “the money nearly killed some of us”.

If your mem’ry serves you well

We were goin’ to meet again and wait

So I’m goin’ to unpack all my things

And sit before it gets too late

No man alive will come to you

With another tale to tell

But you know that we shall meet again

If your mem’ry serves you well

This wheel’s on fire

Rolling down the road

Best notify my next of kin

This wheel shall explode!

If your mem’ry serves you well

I was goin’ to confiscate your lace

And wrap it up in a sailor’s knot

And hide it in your case

If I knew for sure that it was yours . . .

But it was oh so hard to tell

But you knew that we shall meet again

If your mem’ry serves you well

This wheel’s on fire

Rolling down the road

Best notify my next of kin

This wheel shall explode!

If your mem’ry serves you well

You’ll remember you’re the one

That called on me to call on them

To get you your favors done

And after ev’ry plan had failed

And there was nothing more to tell

You knew that we should meet again

If your mem’ry served you well

This wheel’s on fire

Rolling down the road

Best notify my next of kin

This wheel shall explode!

