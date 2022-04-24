Dylancover du jour: This Wheel’s On Fire

Een van de vele juweeltjes die Dylan en The Band in ’67 opnamen in de als studio ingerichte kelder van Big Pink. Dylan leverde de tekst van de song, Rick Danko, de basgitarist van The Band, de melodie. Het refrein is een coproductie.
Het origineel verscheen in 1975 op The Basement Tapes, de versie van The Band (zonder Dylan) op het debuutalbum Music From Big Pink uit 1968. This Wheel’s On Fire is talloze malen gecoverd, o.a. door The Byrds en Siouxsie & The Banshees. De ongetwijfeld bekendste cover is die van Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & Trinity uit 1968, die je hieronder vindt.
Al die covers leverden de schrijvers van de song veel geld op. Dylan was gewend flinke royalties te ontvangen, maar Danko bepaald niet. De $200.000 die op zijn bankrekening werd bijgeschreven opende de deur naar een leven vol sex, drugs en rock ’n roll (en dan vooral het tweede). Zoals Danko later eerlijk toe zou geven: “the money nearly killed some of us”.
If your mem’ry serves you well
We were goin’ to meet again and wait
So I’m goin’ to unpack all my things
And sit before it gets too late
No man alive will come to you
With another tale to tell
But you know that we shall meet again
If your mem’ry serves you well
This wheel’s on fire
Rolling down the road
Best notify my next of kin
This wheel shall explode!
If your mem’ry serves you well
I was goin’ to confiscate your lace
And wrap it up in a sailor’s knot
And hide it in your case
If I knew for sure that it was yours . . .
But it was oh so hard to tell
But you knew that we shall meet again
If your mem’ry serves you well
This wheel’s on fire
Rolling down the road
Best notify my next of kin
This wheel shall explode!
If your mem’ry serves you well
You’ll remember you’re the one
That called on me to call on them
To get you your favors done
And after ev’ry plan had failed
And there was nothing more to tell
You knew that we should meet again
If your mem’ry served you well
This wheel’s on fire
Rolling down the road
Best notify my next of kin
This wheel shall explode!
