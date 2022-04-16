Dylancover du jour: Just Like A Woman

Just Like A Woman verscheen oorspronkelijk op Dylan’s magnum opus Blonde on Blonde uit 1966. Nina Simone zette het in 1971 op de plaat voor het album Here Comes The Sun. Algemeen wordt aangenomen dat de song werd geïnspireerd door Edie Sedgwick, één van Andy Warhol’s ‘supersterren’, met wie Dylan korte tijd een relatie had. Sedgwick was een tragisch figuur. Ze was getalenteerd, aantrekkelijk en charismatisch, maar raakte verslaafd aan heroïne. Eind jaren ’60 leek ze haar verslaving onder controle te hebben, maar dat dat was slechts schijn. In ’71 overleed Sedgwick op 28-jarige leeftijd aan een overdosis. Simone veranderde de tekst door voor het afsluitende couplet de ik-vorm te gebruiken.

Nobody feels any pain

Tonight as I stand inside the rain

Ev’rybody knows

That Baby’s got new clothes

But lately I see her ribbons and her bows

Have fallen from her curls

She takes just like a woman, yes she does

She makes love just like a woman, yes she does

And she aches just like a woman

But she breaks just like a little girl.

Queen Mary, she’s my friend

Yes, I believe I’ll go see her again

Nobody has to guess

That Baby can’t be blessed

Till she finally sees that she’s like all the rest

With her fog, her amphetamine and her pearls

She takes just like a woman, yes she does

She makes love just like a woman, yes she does

And she aches just like a woman

But she breaks just like a little girl.

It’s was raining from the first

And I was dying there of thirst

So I came in here

And your long-time curse hurts

But what’s worse

Is this pain in here

I can’t stay in here

Ain’t it clear that.

I just can’t fit

Yes, I believe it’s time for us to quit

When we meet again

Introduced as friends

Please don’t let on that you knew me when

I was hungry and it was your world

Ah, you fake just like a woman, yes you do

You make love just like a woman, yes you do

Then you ache just like a woman

But you break just like a little girl.

Uitgelichte afbeelding – Edie Sedgwick (midden) – By fluctuat.net, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6800141