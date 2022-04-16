Dylancover du jour: Just Like A Woman

Just Like A Woman verscheen oorspronkelijk op Dylan’s magnum opus Blonde on Blonde uit 1966. Nina Simone zette het in 1971 op de plaat voor het album Here Comes The Sun. Algemeen wordt aangenomen dat de song werd geïnspireerd door Edie Sedgwick, één van Andy Warhol’s ‘supersterren’, met wie Dylan korte tijd een relatie had. Sedgwick was een tragisch figuur. Ze was getalenteerd, aantrekkelijk en charismatisch, maar raakte verslaafd aan heroïne. Eind jaren ’60 leek ze haar verslaving onder controle te hebben, maar dat dat was slechts schijn. In ’71 overleed Sedgwick op 28-jarige leeftijd aan een overdosis. Simone veranderde de tekst door voor het afsluitende couplet de ik-vorm te gebruiken.
Nobody feels any pain
Tonight as I stand inside the rain
Ev’rybody knows
That Baby’s got new clothes
But lately I see her ribbons and her bows
Have fallen from her curls
She takes just like a woman, yes she does
She makes love just like a woman, yes she does
And she aches just like a woman
But she breaks just like a little girl.
Queen Mary, she’s my friend
Yes, I believe I’ll go see her again
Nobody has to guess
That Baby can’t be blessed
Till she finally sees that she’s like all the rest
With her fog, her amphetamine and her pearls
She takes just like a woman, yes she does
She makes love just like a woman, yes she does
And she aches just like a woman
But she breaks just like a little girl.
It’s was raining from the first
And I was dying there of thirst
So I came in here
And your long-time curse hurts
But what’s worse
Is this pain in here
I can’t stay in here
Ain’t it clear that.
I just can’t fit
Yes, I believe it’s time for us to quit
When we meet again
Introduced as friends
Please don’t let on that you knew me when
I was hungry and it was your world
Ah, you fake just like a woman, yes you do
You make love just like a woman, yes you do
Then you ache just like a woman
But you break just like a little girl.
