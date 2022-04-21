Dylancover du jour: I’m Not There

I’m Not There is één van de merkwaardigste songs in een oeuvre dat rijk is aan merkwaardige momenten. Het origineel werd in 1967 opgenomen tijdens de Basement sessies met The Band en circuleerde decennialang uitsluitend op bootlegs, De officiële versie kregen we pas te horen op The Bootleg Series Vol. 11: The Basement Tapes Complete uit 2014. Dylan begint ergens midden in een woord en een groot deel van de tekst is vrijwel niet te ontcijferen. Omdat Bob Dylan nou een keer Bob Dylan is, heeft hij nooit de moeite genomen de tekst officieel te publiceren. Voer voor Dylanologen, die inmiddels al zo’n 50 jaar strijden over de tekst en de interpretatie van het deel dat wél te ontcijferen is. Tekst onder de clips. FWIW.



[Verse 1]

It’s alright

And then she’s all too tight

In my neighbourhood

She cries both day and night

I know it because i was there

[Verse 2]

It’s a milestone

But she down on her luck

And she daily so lonely

But to make hard to buck

I remain

[Verse 3]

I believe where she’s stoppin’

If she wants time to care

I believe that she’d look upon

Deciding to care

And I go by the Lord in a way

She’s on my way

But I don’t belong there

[Verse 4]

No I don’t belong to her

I don’t belong to anybody

She’s my prize-forsaken angel

But she don’t hear me cry

[Verse 5]

She’s a lone-hearted mystic

And she dain’t carry on

When I’m there she’s alright

But when she’s not when I’m gone

[Verse 6]

Heaven knows that the answers

She’s don’t call no one

She’s the way, assailin’ beautiful

She’s mine for the one

And I lost her heavy tension

By temptations does it runs

But she don’t holler me

But I’m not there, I’m gone

[Verse 7]

Now I’ve cried tonight

Like I cried the night before

And I’m least on the high string

But I dream about the door

It’s a long, she’s forsaken

By her fate, ways to tell

It don’t hang by formation

She’s smiled, said thee well

[Verse 8]

Now went out treat the layway

I was born to love her

But she knows that the kingdom weighs

So high above her

And I run but I race

But it’s not too fast to slim

But I don’t perceive her

I’m not there, I’m gone

[Verse 9]

Well it’s all about dead years’n

And I cried for her veil

I don’t need anybody now

Beside me to tell

And it’s all affirmation

I perceive but it’s not

She’s an old-hearted beauty

But she don’t like the spot

And she come

[Verse 10]

Yes she’s gone like the rainbow

The shining yesterday

But now she’s warm beside me and

I’d like to hear to stay

She’s a unforsaken beauty

And don’t trust anyone

And I wish I was beside her

But I’m not there, I’m gone

[Verse 11]

Well it’s a too-hard to stakin’

And I don’t far believe

It’s all bad for abusing

An’ she’s hard, too hard to leave

It’s unknown, it’s a crime

The way she mauls me around

But she told, phoned to hate me

But it’s doomed to make a clown

[Verse 12]

Yes, I believe that it’s rightful

Oh I believe it in my mind

I been told like I said when I before

Carry on the grind

And she’s all good to tole her

Like I said, carry on

I wish I was there to help her

But I’m not there, I’m gone

Uitgelichte afbeelding: “Big Pink”, location of the recording sessions for The Basement Tapes – By johndan – Big Pink, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10575575