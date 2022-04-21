Dylancover du jour: I’m Not There

I’m Not There is één van de merkwaardigste songs in een oeuvre dat rijk is aan merkwaardige momenten. Het origineel werd in 1967 opgenomen tijdens de Basement sessies met The Band en circuleerde decennialang uitsluitend op bootlegs, De officiële versie kregen we pas te horen op The Bootleg Series Vol. 11: The Basement Tapes Complete uit 2014. Dylan begint ergens midden in een woord en een groot deel van de tekst is vrijwel niet te ontcijferen. Omdat Bob Dylan nou een keer Bob Dylan is, heeft hij nooit de moeite genomen de tekst officieel te publiceren. Voer voor Dylanologen, die inmiddels al zo’n 50 jaar strijden over de tekst en de interpretatie van het deel dat wél te ontcijferen is. Tekst onder de clips. FWIW.
[Verse 1]
It’s alright
And then she’s all too tight
In my neighbourhood
She cries both day and night
I know it because i was there
[Verse 2]
It’s a milestone
But she down on her luck
And she daily so lonely
But to make hard to buck
I remain
[Verse 3]
I believe where she’s stoppin’
If she wants time to care
I believe that she’d look upon
Deciding to care
And I go by the Lord in a way
She’s on my way
But I don’t belong there
[Verse 4]
No I don’t belong to her
I don’t belong to anybody
She’s my prize-forsaken angel
But she don’t hear me cry
[Verse 5]
She’s a lone-hearted mystic
And she dain’t carry on
When I’m there she’s alright
But when she’s not when I’m gone
[Verse 6]
Heaven knows that the answers
She’s don’t call no one
She’s the way, assailin’ beautiful
She’s mine for the one
And I lost her heavy tension
By temptations does it runs
But she don’t holler me
But I’m not there, I’m gone
[Verse 7]
Now I’ve cried tonight
Like I cried the night before
And I’m least on the high string
But I dream about the door
It’s a long, she’s forsaken
By her fate, ways to tell
It don’t hang by formation
She’s smiled, said thee well
[Verse 8]
Now went out treat the layway
I was born to love her
But she knows that the kingdom weighs
So high above her
And I run but I race
But it’s not too fast to slim
But I don’t perceive her
I’m not there, I’m gone
[Verse 9]
Well it’s all about dead years’n
And I cried for her veil
I don’t need anybody now
Beside me to tell
And it’s all affirmation
I perceive but it’s not
She’s an old-hearted beauty
But she don’t like the spot
And she come
[Verse 10]
Yes she’s gone like the rainbow
The shining yesterday
But now she’s warm beside me and
I’d like to hear to stay
She’s a unforsaken beauty
And don’t trust anyone
And I wish I was beside her
But I’m not there, I’m gone
[Verse 11]
Well it’s a too-hard to stakin’
And I don’t far believe
It’s all bad for abusing
An’ she’s hard, too hard to leave
It’s unknown, it’s a crime
The way she mauls me around
But she told, phoned to hate me
But it’s doomed to make a clown
[Verse 12]
Yes, I believe that it’s rightful
Oh I believe it in my mind
I been told like I said when I before
Carry on the grind
And she’s all good to tole her
Like I said, carry on
I wish I was there to help her
But I’m not there, I’m gone
Uitgelichte afbeelding: “Big Pink”, location of the recording sessions for The Basement Tapes – By johndan – Big Pink, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10575575