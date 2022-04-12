Dylancover du jour: Father Of Day, Father Of Night

Psychedelische versie van Dylan’s Father Of Day, Father Of Night. De song verscheen oorspronkelijk op New Morning, de opvolger van het desastreuze Self Portrait. Dylan baseerde de tekst op het joodse gebed Sjemonee esree (ook bekend als Amidah). Met het origineel heeft de versie van Manfred Mann – los van de tekst – nog maar weinig te maken. Dylan was in 1 minuut en 32 seconden klaar, Manfred Mann doet er bijna 10 minuten over. Het zal niet naar ieders smaak zijn, maar de kosmische progrock van Manfred Mann’s Earth Band past voor mij wonderwel bij het religieuze sentiment van de tekst.



Father of night, Father of day

Father, who taketh the darkness away

Father, who teacheth the bird to fly

Builder of rainbows up in the sky

Father of day, Father of night

Father of black, Father of white

Father, who builds the mountain so high

Who shapeth the clouds up in the sky

Father of loneliness and pain

Father of night, Father of day

Father of grain, Father of wheat

Father of cold and Father of heat

Father of air, Father of trees

Who dwells in our hearts and our memories

Father of night, Father of day

Father, who taketh the darkness away

Father, who teacheth the bird to fly

Builder of rainbows up in the sky

Father of loneliness and pain

Father of night, Father of day

Father of night and Father of day

Father, who taketh the darkness away

Father of black and Father of white

Father, who turneth the rivers and streams

Father of night, Father of day

Father, who taketh the darkness away

Father, who teacheth the bird to fly

Builder of rainbows up in the sky

Father of grain, Father of wheat

Father of cold and Father of heat

Father of minutes, Father of days

Father of whom we most solemnly praise

Father of loneliness and pain

Father of night, Father of day

