Dylancover du jour: Father Of Day, Father Of Night

Psychedelische versie van Dylan’s Father Of Day, Father Of Night. De song verscheen oorspronkelijk op New Morning, de opvolger van het desastreuze Self Portrait. Dylan baseerde de tekst op het joodse gebed Sjemonee esree (ook bekend als Amidah). Met het origineel heeft de versie van Manfred Mann – los van de tekst – nog maar weinig te maken. Dylan was in 1 minuut en 32 seconden klaar, Manfred Mann doet er bijna 10 minuten over. Het zal niet naar ieders smaak zijn, maar de kosmische progrock van Manfred Mann’s Earth Band past voor mij wonderwel bij het religieuze sentiment van de tekst.
Father of night, Father of day
Father, who taketh the darkness away
Father, who teacheth the bird to fly
Builder of rainbows up in the sky
Father of day, Father of night
Father of black, Father of white
Father, who builds the mountain so high
Who shapeth the clouds up in the sky
Father of loneliness and pain
Father of night, Father of day
Father of grain, Father of wheat
Father of cold and Father of heat
Father of air, Father of trees
Who dwells in our hearts and our memories
Father of night, Father of day
Father, who taketh the darkness away
Father, who teacheth the bird to fly
Builder of rainbows up in the sky
Father of loneliness and pain
Father of night, Father of day
Father of night and Father of day
Father, who taketh the darkness away
Father of black and Father of white
Father, who turneth the rivers and streams
Father of night, Father of day
Father, who taketh the darkness away
Father, who teacheth the bird to fly
Builder of rainbows up in the sky
Father of grain, Father of wheat
Father of cold and Father of heat
Father of minutes, Father of days
Father of whom we most solemnly praise
Father of loneliness and pain
Father of night, Father of day
