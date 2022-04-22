Dylancover du jour: Every Grain Of Sand

Every Grain Of Sand verscheen op het verder uiterst middelmatige Shot Of Love, één van Dylan’s christelijke albums uit de late jaren ’70/vroege jaren ’80. Dylan bekeerde zich in november 1978 tot een evangelische vorm van het christendom. Muzikaal heeft dat niet veel bijzonders opgeleverd, maar Every Grain Of Sand vormt de spreekwoordelijke uitzondering op de regel. Dit keer geen saaie preek, maar een diep, persoonlijk – en wat mij betreft aangrijpend – verhaal over Dylan’s religieuze zoektocht. De tekst verwijst op meerdere plekken naar de Bijbel, maar ook naar het gedicht Auguries Of Innocence van William Blake:

To see a world in a grain of sand

And a heaven in a wild flower,

Hold infinity in the palm of your hand

And eternity in an hour.

De magnifieke, engelachtige stem van Emmylou Harris eist op deze cover van Dylan’s beste ‘christelijke’ song – terecht – alle aandacht op, maar naast Harris levert ook producer Daniel Lanois hier een ijzersterk werkstuk af. Lanois zou zou twee jaar later overigens ook Dylan’s comeback-album Time Out Of Mind produceren.



In the time of my confession, in the hour of my deepest need

When the pool of tears beneath my feet flood every newborn seed

There’s a dyin’ voice within me reaching out somewhere

Toiling in the danger and in the morals of despair

Don’t have the inclination to look back on any mistake

Like Cain, I now behold this chain of events that I must break

In the fury of the moment I can see the Master’s hand

In every leaf that trembles, in every grain of sand

Oh, the flowers of indulgence and the weeds of yesteryear

Like criminals, they have choked the breath of conscience and good cheer

The sun beat down upon the steps of time to light the way

To ease the pain of idleness and the memory of decay

I gaze into the doorway of temptation’s angry flame

And every time I pass that way I always hear my name

Then onward in my journey I come to understand

That every hair is numbered like every grain of sand

I have gone from rags to riches in the sorrow of the night

In the violence of a summer’s dream, in the chill of a wintry light

In the bitter dance of loneliness fading into space

In the broken mirror of innocence on each forgotten face

I hear the ancient footsteps like the motion of the sea

Sometimes I turn, there’s someone there, other times it’s only me

I am hanging in the balance of the reality of man

Like every sparrow falling, like every grain of sand

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By C. Kuhl / www.chriskuhl.com/music. nl:Gebruiker:Ckuhl – Photograph originally uploaded on the Dutch Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1369713