Dylancover du jour: Blind Willie McTell

The Last Waltz uit 1978 had eigenlijk het afscheidsconcert van The Band moeten zijn, maar de poging door te gaan als studioband liep op niets uit, waarop Robbie Robertson de groep in 1979 verliet. In de vroege jaren ’90 besloten Levon Helm, Garth Hudson en Rick Danko het nog eens te proberen, zónder Robertson en de inmiddels overleden Garcia Manuel. Het leverde het sterke comeback-album Jericho op, waarop deze uitzonderlijk fraaie versie van Dylan’s Blind Willie McTell te vinden is.
Seen the arrow on the doorpost
Saying, “This land is condemned
All the way from New Orleans
To Jerusalem”
I traveled through East Texas
Where many martyrs fell
And I know no one can sing the blues
Like Blind Willie McTell
[Verse 2]
Well, I heard that hoot owl singing
As they were taking down the tents
The stars above the barren trees
Was his only audience
Them charcoal gypsy maidens
Can strut their feathers well
But nobody can sing the blues
Like Blind Willie McTell
[Verse 3]
See them big plantations burning
Hear the cracking of the whips
Smell that sweet magnolia blooming
See the ghosts of slavery ships
I can hear them tribes moaning
Hear that undertaker’s bell
Nobody can sing the blues
Like Blind Willie McTell
[Verse 4]
There’s a woman by the river
With some fine young handsome man
He’s dressed up like a squire
Bootlegged whiskey in his hand
There’s a chain gang on the highway
I can hear them rebels yell
And I know no one can sing the blues
Like Blind Willie McTell
[Verse 5]
Well, God is in His heaven
And we all want what’s His
But power and greed and corruptible seed
Seem to be all that there is
I’m gazing out the window
Of the St. James Hotel
And I know no one can sing the blues
Like Blind Willie McTell
