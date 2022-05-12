Dylancover du jour: Blind Willie McTell

The Last Waltz uit 1978 had eigenlijk het afscheidsconcert van The Band moeten zijn, maar de poging door te gaan als studioband liep op niets uit, waarop Robbie Robertson de groep in 1979 verliet. In de vroege jaren ’90 besloten Levon Helm, Garth Hudson en Rick Danko het nog eens te proberen, zónder Robertson en de inmiddels overleden Garcia Manuel. Het leverde het sterke comeback-album Jericho op, waarop deze uitzonderlijk fraaie versie van Dylan’s Blind Willie McTell te vinden is.

Seen the arrow on the doorpost

Saying, “This land is condemned

All the way from New Orleans

To Jerusalem”

I traveled through East Texas

Where many martyrs fell

And I know no one can sing the blues

Like Blind Willie McTell

[Verse 2]

Well, I heard that hoot owl singing

As they were taking down the tents

The stars above the barren trees

Was his only audience

Them charcoal gypsy maidens

Can strut their feathers well

But nobody can sing the blues

Like Blind Willie McTell

[Verse 3]

See them big plantations burning

Hear the cracking of the whips

Smell that sweet magnolia blooming

See the ghosts of slavery ships

I can hear them tribes moaning

Hear that undertaker’s bell

Nobody can sing the blues

Like Blind Willie McTell

[Verse 4]

There’s a woman by the river

With some fine young handsome man

He’s dressed up like a squire

Bootlegged whiskey in his hand

There’s a chain gang on the highway

I can hear them rebels yell

And I know no one can sing the blues

Like Blind Willie McTell

[Verse 5]

Well, God is in His heaven

And we all want what’s His

But power and greed and corruptible seed

Seem to be all that there is

I’m gazing out the window

Of the St. James Hotel

And I know no one can sing the blues

Like Blind Willie McTell

