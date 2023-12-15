Die gast in de snackbar liegt

De chip shop zou de tegenhanger van de Nederlandse snackbar (ondanks de Engelsige naam een Nederlands fenomeen) kunnen zijn.
De countryversie van de nr.1 van de Alternatieve Top-2000 zoals die in het najaar van 2021 bijeengsprokkeld is onder leiding van @dadaland.
Oh, darling, why d’you talk so fast?
Another evening just flew past tonight
And now the daybreak’s coming in
And I can’t win and it ain’t right
You tell me all you’ve done and seen
And all the places you have been without me
Well, I don’t really want to know
But I’ll stay quiet and then I’ll go
And you won’t have no cause to think about me
There’s a guy works down the chip shop swears he’s Elvis
Just like you swore to me that you’d be true
There’s a guy works down the chip shop swears he’s Elvis
But he’s a liar, and I’m not sure about you
Oh, darling, you’re so popular
You were the best thing new in Hicksville
With your mohair suits and foreign shoes
News is you changed your pickup for a Seville
And now I’m lying here alone
‘Cos you’re out there on the phone to some star in New York
I can hear you laughing now
And I can’t help feeling that somehow
You don’t mean anything you say at all
There’s a guy works down the chip shop swears he’s Elvis
Just like you swore to me that you’d be true
There’s a guy works down the chip shop swears he’s Elvis
But he’s a liar, and I’m not sure about you
Wow!
There’s a guy works down the chip shop swears he’s Elvis
(Uh-huh-huh)
Just like you swore to me that you’d be true
There’s a guy works down the chip shop swears he’s Elvis
(Uh-huh-huh)
But he’s a liar, and I’m not sure about you
I said he’s a liar, and I’m not sure about you
(Uh-huh-huh)
I said he’s a liar, and I’m not sure about you
He’s a liar, and I’m not sure about you
There’s a guy works down the chip shop swears he’s Elvis
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By K8 fan at English Wikipedia – Own work (Original text: K8 fan (talk))Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons by Shashenka using CommonsHelper., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19068917