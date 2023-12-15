Die gast in de snackbar liegt

De chip shop zou de tegenhanger van de Nederlandse snackbar (ondanks de Engelsige naam een Nederlands fenomeen) kunnen zijn.

De countryversie van de nr.1 van de Alternatieve Top-2000 zoals die in het najaar van 2021 bijeengsprokkeld is onder leiding van @dadaland.

Oh, darling, why d’you talk so fast?

Another evening just flew past tonight

And now the daybreak’s coming in

And I can’t win and it ain’t right

You tell me all you’ve done and seen

And all the places you have been without me

Well, I don’t really want to know

But I’ll stay quiet and then I’ll go

And you won’t have no cause to think about me

There’s a guy works down the chip shop swears he’s Elvis

Just like you swore to me that you’d be true

There’s a guy works down the chip shop swears he’s Elvis

But he’s a liar, and I’m not sure about you

Oh, darling, you’re so popular

You were the best thing new in Hicksville

With your mohair suits and foreign shoes

News is you changed your pickup for a Seville

And now I’m lying here alone

‘Cos you’re out there on the phone to some star in New York

I can hear you laughing now

And I can’t help feeling that somehow

You don’t mean anything you say at all

There’s a guy works down the chip shop swears he’s Elvis

Just like you swore to me that you’d be true

There’s a guy works down the chip shop swears he’s Elvis

But he’s a liar, and I’m not sure about you

Wow!

There’s a guy works down the chip shop swears he’s Elvis

(Uh-huh-huh)

Just like you swore to me that you’d be true

There’s a guy works down the chip shop swears he’s Elvis

(Uh-huh-huh)

But he’s a liar, and I’m not sure about you

I said he’s a liar, and I’m not sure about you

(Uh-huh-huh)

I said he’s a liar, and I’m not sure about you

He’s a liar, and I’m not sure about you



There’s a guy works down the chip shop swears he’s Elvis

