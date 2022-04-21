Deze versteende verhoudingen 3: Wilde gij dansen?

Goed, men kan niet om het origineel van Bobby Freeman heen, maar voorzover dit nummer (nog) bekend is, is het waarschijnlijk in de versie van Cliff & the Shadodws. Die nu niet.

Well do you want to dance and hold my hand?

Tell me baby I’m your lover man

Oh baby, do you want to dance?

Well do you want to dance and make romance?

Sweep me all through the night

Oh baby, do you want to dance?

Well do you want to dance under the moonlight?

Squeeze me baby all through the night

Oh baby, do you want to dance?

Well do you want to dance and hold my hand?

Squeeze me, tell me I’m your man

Oh baby, do you want to dance?

Well do you want to dance under the moonlight?

Squeeze, kiss me all through the night

Oh baby, do you want to dance?

Well do you want to dance and make romance?

Kiss and squeeze me, mmmm yes

Do you want to dance?

Well do you want to dance and hold my hand?

Squeeze me, tell me I’m your lover man

Oh baby, do you want to dance?

Well, do you want to dance under the moonlight?

Squeeze and hug me all through the night

Oh baby, do you want to dance?

Well do you, do you, do you want to dance?

Do you, do you, do you want to dance?

Do you, do you, do you want to dance?



1958

De versie die mij het meest bevalt is die van Del Shannon, 1964.

U danst de verhoudingen maar stuk.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Obituary: Bobby Freeman, San Francisco’s first rock star with ‘Do You Want to Dance,’ dies at 76, LA Times, Feb 15, 2017., Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=57028789