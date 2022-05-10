Deze keer zal ik de deur voor je opendoen bij het weggaan

The Adult Net, de zonnige band van Brix Smith, eerst nog tevens verbonden aan The Fall, bracht in de jaren tachtig een serie fraaie singles uit. Dit is hun versie van een nummer dat al eens eerder is langsgekomen, zij het nog niet in het origineel. Dat komt nog.
Don’t bother crying, don’t bother calling
It’s all over now, no use in stalling
The love once I felt
I don’t feel anymore for you
This time I’ll even open the door for you
You walked out when I was down
Well, now I’m well off
And look, look who’s coming ‘round
Where were you when I needed ya
Where were you when I wanted ya
Where were you when I needed ya
Where?
You’re looking good
It’s hard to fight it
But no use explaining
I’ve already decided
That living with you
Is worse than without you
I won’t spend a lifetime worriying about you
Things got rough and you disappeared
Now I’m back on my feet
And look, look who is standing there
Where were you when I needed ya
Where were you when I wanted ya
Where were you when I needed ya
Where?
You were so young and you were so wild
I knew you were nobody’s innocent child
The first day I saw you
You really got to me
I thought I could change you
What good did it to me?
Things got rough and you went away
Now you’re tripping back
But babe, babe it’s too late
Where were you when I needed ya
Where were you when I wanted ya
Where were you when I needed ya
Where?
Where were you when I needed you, 1989
– Uitgelichte afbeelding, Brix in The Fall: By Gabi Hütköper, CC BY-SA 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6314189