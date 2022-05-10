Deze keer zal ik de deur voor je opendoen bij het weggaan

The Adult Net, de zonnige band van Brix Smith, eerst nog tevens verbonden aan The Fall, bracht in de jaren tachtig een serie fraaie singles uit. Dit is hun versie van een nummer dat al eens eerder is langsgekomen, zij het nog niet in het origineel. Dat komt nog.

Don’t bother crying, don’t bother calling

It’s all over now, no use in stalling

The love once I felt

I don’t feel anymore for you

This time I’ll even open the door for you

You walked out when I was down

Well, now I’m well off

And look, look who’s coming ‘round

Where were you when I needed ya

Where were you when I wanted ya

Where were you when I needed ya

Where?

You’re looking good

It’s hard to fight it

But no use explaining

I’ve already decided

That living with you

Is worse than without you

I won’t spend a lifetime worriying about you

Things got rough and you disappeared

Now I’m back on my feet

And look, look who is standing there

Where were you when I needed ya

Where were you when I wanted ya

Where were you when I needed ya

Where?

You were so young and you were so wild

I knew you were nobody’s innocent child

The first day I saw you

You really got to me

I thought I could change you

What good did it to me?

Things got rough and you went away

Now you’re tripping back

But babe, babe it’s too late

Where were you when I needed ya

Where were you when I wanted ya

Where were you when I needed ya

Where?



Where were you when I needed you, 1989

– Uitgelichte afbeelding, Brix in The Fall: By Gabi Hütköper, CC BY-SA 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6314189