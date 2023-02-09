De vensters van de wereld bedekt met regen. Burt Bacharach RIP

Zijn muziek is in het algemeen niet los te denken van de teksten van Hal David. Burt Bacharach is overleden. Het lijkt mij onmogelijk van hem (hen, David indachtig) een Rondje “Wat is je favoriet” te doen.
Nu dit nummer van Dionne Warwick uit 1967.
The windows of the world are covered with rain
Where is the sunshine we once knew?
Ev’rybody knows when little children play
They need a sunny day to grow straight and tall
Let the sun shine through
The windows of the world are covered with rain
When will those black skies turn to blue?
Ev’rybody knows when boys grow into men
They start to wonder when their country will call
Let the sun shine through
The windows of the world are covered with rain
What is the whole world coming to?
Ev’rybody knows when men can not be friends
Their quarrel often ends where some have to die
Let the sun shine through
The windows of the world are covered with rain
There must be something we can do
Ev’rybody knows whenever rain appears
It’s really angel tears
How long must they cry?
Let the sun shine through
The windows of the world
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By ABC Television – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18250433