De vensters van de wereld bedekt met regen. Burt Bacharach RIP

Zijn muziek is in het algemeen niet los te denken van de teksten van Hal David. Burt Bacharach is overleden. Het lijkt mij onmogelijk van hem (hen, David indachtig) een Rondje “Wat is je favoriet” te doen.

Nu dit nummer van Dionne Warwick uit 1967.

The windows of the world are covered with rain

Where is the sunshine we once knew?

Ev’rybody knows when little children play

They need a sunny day to grow straight and tall

Let the sun shine through

The windows of the world are covered with rain

When will those black skies turn to blue?

Ev’rybody knows when boys grow into men

They start to wonder when their country will call

Let the sun shine through

The windows of the world are covered with rain

What is the whole world coming to?

Ev’rybody knows when men can not be friends

Their quarrel often ends where some have to die

Let the sun shine through

The windows of the world are covered with rain

There must be something we can do

Ev’rybody knows whenever rain appears

It’s really angel tears

How long must they cry?

Let the sun shine through



The windows of the world

