De tranen van Levi Stubbs

11 mei, de dag waarop RVZ uit de lucht is gehaald, vandaag 35 jaar geleden. Omdat ik Billy Bragg verwaarloosd heb voor de Alternatieve Top-2000, zijn liberal standpunten van tegenwoordig ergeren me, als goedmaker een grote RVZ-hit van hem.

With the money from her accident

She bought herself a mobile home

So at least she could get some enjoyment

Out of being alone

No one could say that she was left up on the shelf

It’s you and me against the World kid she mumbled to herself

When the world falls apart some things stay in place

Levi Stubbs’ tears run down his face

She ran away from home on her mother’s best coat

She was married before she was even entitled to vote

And her husband was one of those blokes

The sort that only laughs at his own jokes

The sort a war takes away

And when there wasn’t a war he left anyway

Norman Whitfield and Barratt Strong

Are here to make everything right that’s wrong

Holland and Holland and Lamont Dozier too

Are here to make it all okay with you

One dark night he came home from the sea

And put a hole in her body where no hole should be

It hurt her more to see him walking out the door

And though they stitched her back together they left her heart in pieces on the floor

When the world falls apart some things stay in place

She takes off the Four Tops tape and puts it back in its case

When the world falls apart some things stay in place

Levi Stubbs’ tears…



Levi Stubb’s tears, 1986

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Kris Krug from Vancouver, Canada – Billy Bragg – Body of War Concert – SXSW 2008, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7735512