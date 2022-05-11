De tranen van Levi Stubbs

11 mei, de dag waarop RVZ uit de lucht is gehaald, vandaag 35 jaar geleden. Omdat ik Billy Bragg verwaarloosd heb voor de Alternatieve Top-2000, zijn liberal standpunten van tegenwoordig ergeren me, als goedmaker een grote RVZ-hit van hem.
With the money from her accident
She bought herself a mobile home
So at least she could get some enjoyment
Out of being alone
No one could say that she was left up on the shelf
It’s you and me against the World kid she mumbled to herself
When the world falls apart some things stay in place
Levi Stubbs’ tears run down his face
She ran away from home on her mother’s best coat
She was married before she was even entitled to vote
And her husband was one of those blokes
The sort that only laughs at his own jokes
The sort a war takes away
And when there wasn’t a war he left anyway
Norman Whitfield and Barratt Strong
Are here to make everything right that’s wrong
Holland and Holland and Lamont Dozier too
Are here to make it all okay with you
One dark night he came home from the sea
And put a hole in her body where no hole should be
It hurt her more to see him walking out the door
And though they stitched her back together they left her heart in pieces on the floor
When the world falls apart some things stay in place
She takes off the Four Tops tape and puts it back in its case
When the world falls apart some things stay in place
Levi Stubbs’ tears…
Levi Stubb’s tears, 1986
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Kris Krug from Vancouver, Canada – Billy Bragg – Body of War Concert – SXSW 2008, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7735512