De sterkste liefde is die, die je laat gaan

Voor de Alternatieve Top 2000 waren de Cadence, de Warner en wat ik maar noem de derde, de countryrockperiode, van de Everly Brothers beschikbaar. Maar niet de vierde en laatste, post-reünienummers. En dit gevoelige powerrocknummer hoort bij het beste dat ze gemaakt hebben. Jammer. Maar zo ging het, december vorig jaar.

It was the Senior High School yearbook

The class of ’63

I’ll never forget the day you gave

This book and pen to me

It was all talked out and settled

You knew I’d understand

A girl with dreams as big as yours

Just had to make some plans

So I turned to your best picture

“Most Likely To Succeed”

The only one in the whole damn book

That didn’t show you with me

And it said that you liked inner strength

So I tried to be true to form

And I hid my teenaged broken heart

And instead I signed this poem

I hope you always drive a Cadillac

I hope you always drink champagne

I hope you always shine with the sunshine

I hope you never have to face the rain

Unless the clouds are lined in silver

May every heart you meet be gold

And may you find the world as kind as you’ve been told

All the news of you that got back home

Was no surprise to me

You came, you saw, you conquered

At every turn there were victories

And the men came, and the men went

And some of them might have stayed

But their dreams weren’t silk or linen

And their invitations weren’t engraved

At the 10-year Class Reunion

They read your personal note

And enlarged your cover photograph

In your full-length sable coat

But the words underneath the picture

Were what mattered most to me

There was something in-between the lines

That no one else could see

You said:

I’ll always drive a Cadillac

I will always drink champagne

And if you make time while the sun shines

You can buy your way out of the rain

I travel fast because I go alone

Everybody gets bought and sold

And I wondered if you’d really become that cold

That was the last word anyone heard from you

Until I got your card today

A single line and a signature

That said “I’m coming home to stay”

I wondered what life has done to you

I wondered why you thought of me

But if you drop by to say hello

I wonder what you’ll think if you see

That old ragged high school yearbook

That falls open to just one page

With a picture of a young girl’s face

Full of beauty, dreams and rage

And the words beside the picture

Is the verse that’s still so true

It’s the one I swore no one would read

Unless I showed it to you

To me you’ll always drive a Cadillac

Your laughter is my champagne

And you’ll carry my heart wherever you go

Even if I never see you again

But if you bring it back home to me

Maybe then it will mean you know

That the strongest love’s the love that lets you go

(couplet bis)

I hope you’ll always drive a Cadillac (bis)



Always drive a Cadillac, 1985